Florida State vs Pitt Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Florida State Seminoles vs Pitt Panthers prediction and college basketball game preview.
Florida State vs Pitt Broadcast
Date: Saturday, February 20
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA
Network: ACC Network
Florida State (12-3) vs Pitt (9-8) Game Preview
Why Florida State Will Win
The Noles bounced back from the clunker of a loss at Georgia Tech to put up two of their better offensive performances of the season.
Rolling in overtime over Wake Forest is one thing, but taking out Virginia by 21 by hitting half the shots from the field against that D is another.
Pitt is on a three-game losing streak even though it’s making everything from inside the arc – and there’s the difference.
The Panthers have made more than half of their shots from the field over the last two games almost 50% over the last four, but they’ve only connected on double-digit three pointers once all year.
FSU has made 25 three pointers in the last two games, but …
Why Pitt Will Win
The Noles aren’t the same on the road, and this is just their second game away from Tallahassee since mid-January.
Pitt can rebound, and it has to clean up every chance it gets to keep FSU off the offensive glass. The Noles have come up with double-digit offensive rebounds in three of their last four games, and the Panthers haven’t allowed more than nine offensive boards in any of their last five games.
They have to do everything right and that includes staying hot from the field. They’re not going to win this from three, but they have to make half of their shots, and they’ve got to hit their free throws …
What’s Going To Happen
Pitt isn’t going to make its free throws. It’s one of the worst teams in the ACC from the line, and it’s about to give away at least six points because of it.
FSU is going to be in for a tussle, but it’ll open it up over the last five minutes to finally get a little breathing room.
Florida State vs Pitt Prediction, Line
Florida State 76, Pitt 67
Must See Rating: 3
