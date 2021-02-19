Florida State vs Pitt Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Florida State Seminoles vs Pitt Panthers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida State vs Pitt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: ACC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida State (12-3) vs Pitt (9-8) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Florida State Will Win

The Noles bounced back from the clunker of a loss at Georgia Tech to put up two of their better offensive performances of the season.

Rolling in overtime over Wake Forest is one thing, but taking out Virginia by 21 by hitting half the shots from the field against that D is another.

Pitt is on a three-game losing streak even though it’s making everything from inside the arc – and there’s the difference.

The Panthers have made more than half of their shots from the field over the last two games almost 50% over the last four, but they’ve only connected on double-digit three pointers once all year.

FSU has made 25 three pointers in the last two games, but …

Why Pitt Will Win

The Noles aren’t the same on the road, and this is just their second game away from Tallahassee since mid-January.

Pitt can rebound, and it has to clean up every chance it gets to keep FSU off the offensive glass. The Noles have come up with double-digit offensive rebounds in three of their last four games, and the Panthers haven’t allowed more than nine offensive boards in any of their last five games.

They have to do everything right and that includes staying hot from the field. They’re not going to win this from three, but they have to make half of their shots, and they’ve got to hit their free throws …

What’s Going To Happen

Pitt isn’t going to make its free throws. It’s one of the worst teams in the ACC from the line, and it’s about to give away at least six points because of it.

FSU is going to be in for a tussle, but it’ll open it up over the last five minutes to finally get a little breathing room.

Florida State vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Florida State 76, Pitt 67

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: A 3rd and 2nd for an NFL starting QB

1: $33.4 million in dead cap money