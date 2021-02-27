Florida State vs North Carolina College Basketball Game Preview

Florida State Seminoles vs North Carolina Tar Heels prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida State vs North Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ESPN

Florida State (14-3) vs North Carolina (14-8) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles had a blip at Georgia Tech at the end of January. Other than that, they’ve been brilliant over their last ten games with the ACC’s top scoring offense and a defense that’s No. 1 in the conference in field goal percentage D.

They were able to do the near-impossible and hold their own on the boards in the win over North Carolina back in mid-January, they’re wonderful on the offensive glass, and they’re going against a team that’s just not able to score consistently enough and turns it over way too often.

Why North Carolina Will Win

The Tar Heels might be flaky, but sometimes they’re flaky on the plus side.

They clunked hard against Virginia and Marquette, but were able to hang 91 on the road in a win over Duke as they continue to show just enough promise to think they might be good enough to go on a big run.

That loss to Florida State was the only defeat in a run of seven games, and there’s no knocking a loss to Virginia. It’s possible the team is able to make everything on the inside like it did in the wins over Louisville and Duke, and it’s always going to be great on the boards.

FSU is good on the glass, but UNC is second in the nation in rebounding margin and …

What’s Going To Happen

If the Tar Heels can just shoot well, they have a shot.

Including the loss to Florida State, UNC is 5-0 over the last ten games when it hits 44% or more from the field, and 1-4 when it doesn’t – with that one win coming against Northeastern.

The Seminole defense is good enough at keeping the Tar Heels from getting easy baskets, but that’s only if they own the defensive boards. They’ll do enough to hold their own, but it’s going to be a fun fight.

Florida State vs North Carolina Prediction, Line

Florida State 83, North Carolina 78

Line: Florida State -2.5, o/u: 150.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

