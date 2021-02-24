Florida State vs Miami College Basketball Game Preview

Florida State Seminoles vs Miami Hurricanes prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida State vs Miami Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 24

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

Network: ACC Network

Florida State (13-3) vs Miami (7-13) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles have learned how to win in a variety of ways.

They’ve won eight of their last nine by being consistent form the field, but they hit everything from three against Virginia and won, couldn’t hit from three against Pitt and won, got bombed on from the outside by Wake Forest and won, and on and on.

On the flip side, Miami has seemed to learn how to lose in a variety of ways.

It dropped seven of its last eight by not making threes, and it lost when it did hit from the outside. It’s not a good team on the offensive glass, it’s way too inconsistent overall, and …

Why Miami Will Win

The Miami defense isn’t all that bad.

It’s not a rock from the field, but it comes up with a slew of blocks, it doesn’t commit a ton of fouls, and it’s good from the line when it gets there.

For all of the good things FSU does, and for all of its versatility, it doesn’t do enough form the outside, and in a huge way for the Hurricanes, it commits a whole bunch of fouls. The Canes have to win on the glass, the free throw line, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Miami has to make its shots.

You are what your record is, but Miami’s big problem is simply its inability to hit enough shots, making fewer than 40% of them five times in the last eight games.

Florida State has had a few letdown games, but it’s going to take an icy cold game to give this away to the Canes, and it’s not going happen.

Florida State vs Miami Prediction, Line

Florida State 77, Miami 64

Line: Florida State -11, o/u: 143

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

