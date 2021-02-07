Florida Atlantic Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Florida Atlantic Owls football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.

Florida Atlantic Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Florida

Sept. 11 Georgia Southern

Sept. 18 Fordham

Sept. 25 at Air Force

Oct. 2 FIU

Oct. 9 at UAB

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Charlotte

Oct. 30 UTEP

Nov. 6 Marshall

Nov. 13 at Old Dominion

Nov. 20 at WKU

Nov. 27 Middle Tennessee

Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship

Games vs. The West: at UAB, UTEP

Missed Teams From The West: Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UTSA

Florida Atlantic Owls Football Schedule Analysis: The Owls aren’t taking it easy to start the season with a nasty non-conference date against Georgia Southern to go along with the road games at Florida and Air Force.

The Conference USA season is interesting, too, with the game against the guys down the road from FIU to kick it off before facing defending conference champion UAB on the road.

The Marshall and Middle Tennessee games are at home, but the Owls have to go on the road to deal with WKU – that’s not too bad. There’s no reason to not win the East with this slate.