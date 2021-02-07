FIU Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

FIU Golden Panthers football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.

FIU Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule

Sept. 2 Long Island

Sept. 11 Texas State

Sept. 18 at Texas Tech

Sept. 25 at Central Michigan

Oct. 2 at Florida Atlantic

Oct. 9 Charlotte

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 WKU

Oct. 30 at Marshall

Nov. 6 Old Dominion

Nov. 13 at Middle Tennessee

Nov. 20 North Texas

Nov. 27 at Southern Miss

Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship

Games vs. The West: North Texas, at Southern Miss

Missed Teams From The West: Louisiana Tech, Rice, UAB, UTEP, UTSA

FIU Golden Panthers Football Schedule Analysis: After a winless 2020, the Golden Panthers will get that out of the way immediately against Long Island and should be 2-0 with Texas State to follow.

Three straight road games – if you can count the trip up the road to Boca Raton a to face FAU a road date – won’t be great, but that’s it for the back-to-back away games.

There’s no UAB or Louisiana Tech from the West, but having to go to Marshall, Middle Tennessee and FAU will make it tough in the East.