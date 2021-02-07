FIU Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

FIU Golden Panthers football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.
FIU Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule
Sept. 2 Long Island
Sept. 11 Texas State
Sept. 18 at Texas Tech
Sept. 25 at Central Michigan
Oct. 2 at Florida Atlantic
Oct. 9 Charlotte
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 WKU
Oct. 30 at Marshall
Nov. 6 Old Dominion
Nov. 13 at Middle Tennessee
Nov. 20 North Texas
Nov. 27 at Southern Miss
Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship
Games vs. The West: North Texas, at Southern Miss
Missed Teams From The West: Louisiana Tech, Rice, UAB, UTEP, UTSA
FIU Golden Panthers Football Schedule Analysis: After a winless 2020, the Golden Panthers will get that out of the way immediately against Long Island and should be 2-0 with Texas State to follow.
Three straight road games – if you can count the trip up the road to Boca Raton a to face FAU a road date – won’t be great, but that’s it for the back-to-back away games.
There’s no UAB or Louisiana Tech from the West, but having to go to Marshall, Middle Tennessee and FAU will make it tough in the East.