FCS Spring Football Scoreboard, Schedule, Predictions: Week 2 Sunday

The Week 2 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.
How are the picks so far?
SU: 14-15, ATS: 14-13-1, o/u: 15-13
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
– 5 Best Predictions ATS: FCS Football Week 2
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday
SEMO at Eastern Illinois
3:00 ESPN+
Line: SEMO -13.5, o/u: 49.5
Tennessee State at Austin Peay
3:00 ESPN+
Line: Austin Peay -13.5, o/u: 55.5
UT Martin at Murray State
3:00 ESPN+
Line: UT Martin -7, o/u: 51.5
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State
4:00 ESPN+
Line: Jacksonville State -13.5, o/u: 55
FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Friday
Southern at Alabama State
Prediction: Southern 30, Alabama State 27
Line: Southern -7, o/u: 51.5
Final Score: Southern 24, Alabama State 21
FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Saturday
Howard at Delaware State
Prediction: Delaware State 26, Howard 23
Line: Howard -2.5, o/u: 50.5
Final Score: Delaware State 17, Howard 10
Northern Iowa at Youngstown State
Prediction: Northern Iowa 23, Youngstown State 10
Line: Northern Iowa -8, o/u: 38.5
Final Score: Northern Iowa 21, Youngstown State 0
Robert Morris at James Madison
Prediction: James Madison 34, Robert Morris 13
Line: James Madison -38.5, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: James Madison 36, Robert Morris 16
Wofford at Chattanooga
Prediction: Chattanooga 24, Wofford 20
Line: Wofford -4.5, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: Chattanooga 24, Wofford 13
Missouri State at Western Illinois
Prediction: Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 21
Line: Missouri State -6, o/u: 49.5
Final Score: Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 24
North Dakota State at Southern Illinois
Prediction: North Dakota State 30, Southern Illinois 13
Line: North Dakota State -16.5, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: Southern Illinois 38, North Dakota State 14
Shorter at Kennesaw State
Final Score: Kennesaw State 35, Shorter 0
South Dakota at Illinois State
Prediction: Illinois State 30, South Dakota 17
Line: Illinois State -5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: South Dakota 27, Illinois State 20
South Dakota State at North Dakota
Prediction: South Dakota State 27, North Dakota 23
Line: South Dakota State -9.5, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: North Dakota 28, South Dakota State 17
UIW at McNeese
Prediction: McNeese 34, UIW 20
Line: McNeese -11.5, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: UIW 48, McNeese 20
Western Carolina at Samford
Prediction: Samford 31, Western Carolina 13
Line: Samford -15.5, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: Samford 55, Western Carolina 27
Furman at VMI
Prediction: Furman 45, VMI 20
Line: Furman -21, o/u: 63
Final Score: VMI 14, Furman 13
Dixie State at Tarleton State
Prediction: Tarleton State 40, Dixie State 16
Final Score: Dixie State 26, Tarleton State 14
Elon at Gardner-Webb
Prediction: Elon 31, Gardner-Webb 17
Line: Elon -18, o/u: 51
Final Score: Gardner-Webb 42, Elon 20
Southern Utah at Northern Arizona
Prediction: Northern Arizona 36, Southern Utah 27
Line: Northern Arizona -7, o/u: 61.5
Final Score: Northern Arizona 34, Southern Utah 33
Citadel at Mercer
Prediction: Citadel 34, Mercer 26
Line: Citadel -4, o/u: 50.5
Final Score: Mercer 42, Citadel 28
Lamar at Nicholls
Prediction: Nicholls 45, Lamar 13
Line: Nicholls -22, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: Nicholls 55, Lamar 0
Eastern Washington at Idaho
Prediction: Eastern Washington 41, Idaho 27
Line: Eastern Washington -5, o/u: 62.5
Final Score: Idaho 28, Eastern Washington 21
SE Louisiana at Sam Houston
Prediction: Sam Houston 37, SE Louisiana 27
Line: Sam Houston -6, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: COMING
Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
POSTPONED