FCS Spring Football Scoreboard, Schedule, Predictions: Week 2

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

By February 27, 2021 2:17 pm

The Week 2 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

How are the picks so far?
SU: 7-5, ATS: 6-6, o/u: 6-6

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
5 Best Predictions ATS: FCS Football Week 2

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

Southern at Alabama State

Prediction: Southern 30, Alabama State 27
Line: Southern -7, o/u: 51.5
Final Score: Southern 24, Alabama State 21

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Saturday

Howard at Delaware State

Prediction: Delaware State 26, Howard 23
Line: Howard -2.5, o/u: 50.5
Final Score: Delaware State 17, Howard 10

Northern Iowa at Youngstown State

Prediction: Northern Iowa 23, Youngstown State 10
Line: Northern Iowa -8, o/u: 38.5
Final Score: Northern Iowa 21, Youngstown State 0

Robert Morris at James Madison

Prediction: James Madison 34, Robert Morris 13
Line: James Madison -38.5, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: James Madison 36, Robert Morris 16

Wofford at Chattanooga

Prediction: Chattanooga 24, Wofford 20
Line: Wofford -4.5, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: Chattanooga 24, Wofford 13

Missouri State at Western Illinois

Prediction: Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 21
Line: Missouri State -6, o/u: 49.5
Final Score: Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 24

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois

Prediction: North Dakota State 30, Southern Illinois 13
Line: North Dakota State -16.5, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: Southern Illinois 38, North Dakota State 14

Shorter at Kennesaw State

Final Score: Kennesaw State 35, Shorter 0

South Dakota at Illinois State

Prediction: Illinois State 30, South Dakota 17
Line: Illinois State -5, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: South Dakota 27, Illinois State 20

South Dakota State at North Dakota

Prediction: South Dakota State 27, North Dakota 23
Line: South Dakota State -9.5, o/u: 47.5
Final Score: North Dakota 28, South Dakota State 17

UIW at McNeese

Prediction: McNeese 34, UIW 20
Line: McNeese -11.5, o/u: 56.5
Final Score: UIW 48, McNeese 20

Western Carolina at Samford

Prediction: Samford 31, Western Carolina 13
Line: Samford -15.5, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: Samford 55, Western Carolina 27

Furman at VMI

Prediction: Furman 45, VMI 20
Line: Furman -21, o/u: 63
Final Score: VMI 14, Furman 13

Dixie State at Tarleton State

3:00 ESPN+
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Elon at Gardner-Webb

3:00 ESPN+
Line: Elon -18, o/u: 51

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona

3:00 PlutoTV
Line: Northern Arizona -7, o/u: 61.5

Citadel at Mercer

3:30 ESPN+
Line: Citadel -4, o/u: 50.5
Lamar at Nicholls

4:00 ESPN+
Line: Nicholls -22, o/u: 54.5

Eastern Washington at Idaho

6:05 PlutoTV
Line: Eastern Washington -5, o/u: 62.5

SE Louisiana at Sam Houston

7:00 ESPN+
Line: Sam Houston -6, o/u: 54.5
Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

POSTPONED

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

SEMO at Eastern Illinois

3:00 ESPN+
Line: SEMO -13, o/u: 49.5

Tennessee State at Austin Peay

3:00 ESPN+
Line: Austin Peay -15, o/u: 57.5

UT Martin at Murray State

3:00 ESPN+
Line: UT Martin -7, o/u: 51.5

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State

4:00 ESPN+
Line: Jacksonville State -14, o/u: 54.5 

