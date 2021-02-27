FCS Spring Football Scoreboard, Schedule, Predictions: Week 2

The Week 2 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

How are the picks so far?

SU: 7-5, ATS: 6-6, o/u: 6-6

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

Prediction: Southern 30, Alabama State 27

Line: Southern -7, o/u: 51.5

Final Score: Southern 24, Alabama State 21

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Saturday

Prediction: Delaware State 26, Howard 23

Line: Howard -2.5, o/u: 50.5

Final Score: Delaware State 17, Howard 10

Prediction: Northern Iowa 23, Youngstown State 10

Line: Northern Iowa -8, o/u: 38.5

Final Score: Northern Iowa 21, Youngstown State 0

Prediction: James Madison 34, Robert Morris 13

Line: James Madison -38.5, o/u: 54.5

Final Score: James Madison 36, Robert Morris 16

Prediction: Chattanooga 24, Wofford 20

Line: Wofford -4.5, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: Chattanooga 24, Wofford 13

Prediction: Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 21

Line: Missouri State -6, o/u: 49.5

Final Score: Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 24

Prediction: North Dakota State 30, Southern Illinois 13

Line: North Dakota State -16.5, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: Southern Illinois 38, North Dakota State 14

Shorter at Kennesaw State

Final Score: Kennesaw State 35, Shorter 0

Prediction: Illinois State 30, South Dakota 17

Line: Illinois State -5, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: South Dakota 27, Illinois State 20

Prediction: South Dakota State 27, North Dakota 23

Line: South Dakota State -9.5, o/u: 47.5

Final Score: North Dakota 28, South Dakota State 17

Prediction: McNeese 34, UIW 20

Line: McNeese -11.5, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: UIW 48, McNeese 20

Prediction: Samford 31, Western Carolina 13

Line: Samford -15.5, o/u: 58.5

Final Score: Samford 55, Western Carolina 27

Prediction: Furman 45, VMI 20

Line: Furman -21, o/u: 63

Final Score: VMI 14, Furman 13

3:00 ESPN+

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

3:00 ESPN+

Line: Elon -18, o/u: 51

3:00 PlutoTV

Line: Northern Arizona -7, o/u: 61.5

3:30 ESPN+

Line: Citadel -4, o/u: 50.5

4:00 ESPN+

Line: Nicholls -22, o/u: 54.5

6:05 PlutoTV

Line: Eastern Washington -5, o/u: 62.5

7:00 ESPN+

Line: Sam Houston -6, o/u: 54.5

POSTPONED

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

3:00 ESPN+

Line: SEMO -13, o/u: 49.5

3:00 ESPN+

Line: Austin Peay -15, o/u: 57.5

3:00 ESPN+

Line: UT Martin -7, o/u: 51.5

4:00 ESPN+

Line: Jacksonville State -14, o/u: 54.5



