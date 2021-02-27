FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 2

The Week 2 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.
How are the picks so far?
SU: 7-5, ATS: 6-6, o/u: 6-6
FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Friday
Southern at Alabama State
Prediction: Southern 30, Alabama State 27
Line: Southern -7, o/u: 51.5
Final Score: Southern 24, Alabama State 21
FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Saturday
Howard at Delaware State
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Howard -2.5, o/u: 50.5
Northern Iowa at Youngstown State
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Northern Iowa -7, o/u: 38.5
Robert Morris at James Madison
12:00 FloFootball
Line: James Madison -38.5, o/u: 54.5
Wofford at Chattanooga
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Wofford -4, o/u: 44.5
Missouri State at Western Illinois
1:00 ESPN+
Line: Missouri State -6, o/u: 49.5
North Dakota State at Southern Illinois
1:00 ESPN+
Line: North Dakota State -16.5, o/u: 44.5
Shorter at Kennesaw State
1:00
Line: No Line o/u: No Line
South Dakota at Illinois State
1:00 ESPN+
Line: Illinois State -6, o/u: 48.5
South Dakota State at North Dakota
1:00 ESPN+
Line: South Dakota State -9.5, o/u: 47.5
Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1:00 UAPB Sports Network
Line: Arkansas-Pine Bluff -15.5, o/u: COMING
UIW at McNeese
1:00 ESPN
Line: McNeese -11.5, o/u: 56.5
Western Carolina at Samford
1:00 ESPN+
Line: Samford -15.5, o/u: 58.5
Furman at VMI
1:30 ESPN+
Line: Furman -21, o/u: 63
Dixie State at Tarleton State
3:00 ESPN+
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Elon at Gardner-Webb
3:00 ESPN+
Line: Elon -18, o/u: 51
Southern Utah at Northern Arizona
3:00 PlutoTV
Line: Northern Arizona -7, o/u: 61.5
Citadel at Mercer
3:30 ESPN+
Line: Citadel -4, o/u: 50.5
Lamar at Nicholls
4:00 ESPN+
Line: Nicholls -22, o/u: 54.5
Eastern Washington at Idaho
6:05 PlutoTV
Line: Eastern Washington -5, o/u: 62.5
SE Louisiana at Sam Houston
7:00 ESPN+
Line: Sam Houston -6, o/u: 54.5
FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday
SEMO at Eastern Illinois
3:00 ESPN+
Line: SEMO -13, o/u: 49.5
Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay
3:00 ESPN+
Line: Austin Peay -15, o/u: 57.5
UT Martin at Murray State
3:00 ESPN+
Line: UT Martin -7, o/u: 51.5
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State
4:00 ESPN+
Line: Jacksonville State -14, o/u: 54.5