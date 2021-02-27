FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 2

By CollegeFootballNews.com | February 27, 2021 1:30 am

The Week 2 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

How are the picks so far?

SU: 7-5, ATS: 6-6, o/u: 6-6

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

Prediction: Southern 30, Alabama State 27

Line: Southern -7, o/u: 51.5

Final Score: Southern 24, Alabama State 21

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Saturday

12:00 ESPN3

Line: Howard -2.5, o/u: 50.5

12:00 ESPN+

Line: Northern Iowa -7, o/u: 38.5

12:00 FloFootball

Line: James Madison -38.5, o/u: 54.5

12:00 ESPN+

Line: Wofford -4, o/u: 44.5

1:00 ESPN+

Line: Missouri State -6, o/u: 49.5

1:00 ESPN+

Line: North Dakota State -16.5, o/u: 44.5

Shorter at Kennesaw State

1:00

Line: No Line o/u: No Line

1:00 ESPN+

Line: Illinois State -6, o/u: 48.5

1:00 ESPN+

Line: South Dakota State -9.5, o/u: 47.5

1:00 UAPB Sports Network

Line: Arkansas-Pine Bluff -15.5, o/u: COMING

1:00 ESPN

Line: McNeese -11.5, o/u: 56.5

1:00 ESPN+

Line: Samford -15.5, o/u: 58.5

1:30 ESPN+

Line: Furman -21, o/u: 63

3:00 ESPN+

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

3:00 ESPN+

Line: Elon -18, o/u: 51

3:00 PlutoTV

Line: Northern Arizona -7, o/u: 61.5

3:30 ESPN+

Line: Citadel -4, o/u: 50.5

4:00 ESPN+

Line: Nicholls -22, o/u: 54.5

6:05 PlutoTV

Line: Eastern Washington -5, o/u: 62.5

7:00 ESPN+

Line: Sam Houston -6, o/u: 54.5

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

3:00 ESPN+

Line: SEMO -13, o/u: 49.5

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay

3:00 ESPN+

Line: Austin Peay -15, o/u: 57.5

UT Martin at Murray State

3:00 ESPN+

Line: UT Martin -7, o/u: 51.5

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State

4:00 ESPN+

Line: Jacksonville State -14, o/u: 54.5



