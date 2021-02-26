FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 2

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Fearless Predictions

By February 25, 2021 11:27 pm

The Week 2 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

How are the picks so far?
SU: 6-5, ATS: 5-6, o/u: 6-5

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

Southern at Alabama State

7:00 ESPN3
Line: Southern -7.5, o/u: 51.5
FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

Howard at Delaware State

12:00 COMING
Line: Howard -2.5, o/u: 50.5

Northern Iowa at Youngstown State

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Northern Iowa -6.5, o/u: 38.5

Robert Morris at James Madison

12:00 FloFootball
Line: James Madison -38.5, o/u: 54.5

Wofford at Chattanooga

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Wofford -3, o/u: 44.5

Missouri State at Western Illinois

1:00 ESPN+
Line: Missouri State -5, o/u: 49.5

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois

1:00 ESPN+
Line: North Dakota State -16.5, o/u: 44.5

Shorter at Kennesaw State

1:00
Line: No Line o/u: No Line

South Dakota at Illinois State

1:00 ESPN+
Line: Illinois State -6, o/u: 48.5

South Dakota State at North Dakota

1:00 ESPN+
Line: South Dakota State -8, o/u: 47.5

Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

1:00 UAPB Sports Network
Line: Arkansas-Pine Bluff -15.5, o/u: COMING

UIW at McNeese

1:00 ESPN
Line: McNeese -12, o/u: 56.5

Western Carolina at Samford

1:00 ESPN+
Line: Samford -15.5, o/u: 58.5

Furman at VMI

1:30 ESPN+
Line: Furman -21, o/u: 63

Dixie State at Tarleton State

3:00 ESPN+
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Elon at Gardner-Webb

3:00 ESPN+
Line: Elon -18, o/u: 51

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona

3:00 PlutoTV
Line: Northern Arizona -7, o/u: 61.5

Citadel at Mercer

3:30 ESPN+
Line: Citadel -4, o/u: 50.5
Lamar at Nicholls

4:00 ESPN+
Line: Nicholls -22, o/u: 54.5

Eastern Washington at Idaho

6:05 PlutoTV
Line: Eastern Washington -6, o/u: 62.5

SE Louisiana at Sam Houston

7:00 ESPN+
Line: Sam Houston -6, o/u: 54.5
FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

SEMO at Eastern Illinois

3:00 ESPN+
Line: SEMO -13, o/u: 49.5

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay

3:00 ESPN+
Line: Austin Peay -15, o/u: 57.5

UT Martin at Murray State

3:00 ESPN+
Line: UT Martin -7, o/u: 51.5

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State

4:00 ESPN+
Line: Jacksonville State -14, o/u: 54.5 

