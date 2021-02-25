Elon vs Gardner-Webb Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Elon Phoenix vs Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Elon vs Gardner-Webb Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Ernest W Spangler Stadium, Boiling Springs, NC

Network: ESPN+

Elon (1-0) vs Gardner-Webb (0-0) Game Preview

Why Elon Will Win

The Phoenix were able to get a game under their belt with a good 26-23 win over Davidson. They were down, they were getting run in the second quarter, and they were able to keep the scoring going with a running game that averaged seven yards per carry.

It’s the first game of the year for Gardner-Webb, and 2019 is forever ago, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs couldn’t slow down the run. Elon quarterback Joey Baughman might not be the main man, but he showed ht could be steady – he hit 18-of-22 passes for 173 yards and a score – and he ran for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Just assume the Phoenix will hit 200 rushing yards.

Why Gardner-Webb Will Win

Yeah, 2019 was a few years ago, and there’s real hope for the defense to be a bit stronger around LB Cade Hamilton and DT Janathian Turner. It’s not going to be a rock, but it shouldn’t be a total pushover.

The key to the Runnin’ Bulldogs is their passing game, starting around the receiving pair of Izaiah Gathings and Devron Harper. The weapons are there, but as long as the team can control the ball and the clock, they’ll be in it.

That’s not going to be Gardner-Webb’s style – the Air Raid is going to be more about getting the quick passing attack going – but Elon never had the ball against Davidson, getting blasted in the time of possession battle.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a work in progress for Gardner-Webb.

It has the coaching staff under new head man Tre Lamb, and it has a potentially fun, high-powered offense, but will it come together right away?

Elon will be a bit sharper and more balanced offensively as Gardner-Webb throws a ton of passes that don’t go anywhere. It’ll be a fun game with a whole lot of interesting things happening for both attacks.

Elon vs Gardner Webb Prediction, Line

Elon 31, Gardner-Webb 17

Line: Elon -18, o/u: 51

Must See Rating: 2.5

