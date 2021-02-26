Eastern Washington vs Idaho Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Eastern Washington Eagles vs Idaho Vandals prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Eastern Washington vs Idaho Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 6:05 ET

Venue: Kibbie Dome, Moscow, ID

Network: PlutoTV

Eastern Washington (0-0) vs Idaho (0-0) Game Preview

Why Eastern Washington Will Win

Here comes the offense and here comes the fun … again.

The Eastern Washington attack gets back star QB Eric Barriere and just enough good parts to the No. 1 FCS attack in 2019 to be excellent. It might not be quite the high-flying fun show right out of the gate considering so many starters are being replaced, but the systems are in place to bomb away.

Idaho is rebuilding even more, and it needs a whole lot of work for an offensive line that allowed everyone into the backfield. The Eastern Washington defensive front should live behind the line, but …

Why Idaho Will Win

The Vandals have to take advantage of the lost Eagle starters with a decent first half.

Head coach Paul Petrino doesn’t have a ton of big-time talents from a 2019 team that struggled with its consistency, but there are more quarterback options ready to make a push for a passing game that needs to be better. There are just enough decent receivers to ask for more, and there might be a real, live defense.

Tre Walker is a big-time linebacker and good hitter working behind one of the better-looking defensive fronts in the Petrino era, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Eastern Washington offense will get going early and won’t have any issues despite all the new personnel. Yes, Idaho was able to pull off the win back on 2019, and yes, the Vandals have promise, and …

That win back in 2019 was an aberration. The Idaho defensive front will be solid, but the secondary will have a whole lot of issues.

Eastern Washington vs Idaho Prediction, Line

Eastern Washington 41, Idaho 27

Line: Eastern Washington -6, o/u: 62.5

