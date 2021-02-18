Eastern Illinois vs UT Martin Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs UT Martin Skyhawks prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Eastern Illinois vs UT Martin Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 20

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Hardy M Graham Stadium, Martin, TN

Network: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois (0-0) vs UT Martin (0-0) Game Preview

Why Eastern Illinois Will Win

The Panthers are almost certainly going to be much, much better in 2021 spring than they were in 2019.

They went 1-11, but it was a soft 1-11.

The D got into the backfield, the run defense was solid, and the team was at least competitive in most of the losses. There wasn’t enough offensive pop – it’s hard to win football games if you don’t score points – but there’s experience at the skill spots with a decent group of receivers and veteran QB Harry Woodbery to crank things up.

However …

Why UT Martin Will Win

There’s no concern about the Skyhawk offense.

John Bachus might not be the best quarterback in the Ohio Valley Conference, but he’s going to be close. He’s working behind a veteran offensive front and has the playmakers to work with to get up fast on an EIU team that’s still going to be rebuilding a bit.

In this early season game, who’s going to be the sharpest? UT Martin doesn’t beat itself – this isn’t a team that will turn the ball over a ton of commit a slew of penalties – and it has the ability to be disruptive from the start with one of the OVC’s best pass rushes.

What’s Going To Happen

Eastern Illinois gave the Skyhawks a nice push in the loss two years ago, and it’s going to do it again.

The Panthers have the lines to hold up on the road, but the Skyhawks will be a wee bit stronger on both sides of the ball in what should be an entertainingly close fight.

Eastern Illinois vs UT Martin Prediction, Line

UT Martin 26, Eastern Illinois 20

Line: UT Martin -13.5, o/u: 48

