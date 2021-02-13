Duke vs NC State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Duke Blue Devils vs NC State Wolfpack prediction and college basketball game preview.

Duke vs NC State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Duke (7-8) vs NC State (8-8) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Duke Will Win

At least the Blue Devils are scoring.

The wheels haven’t totally come off, but they’re wobbling. Duke has lost three in a row and six of the last eight, but the team is shooting well from inside and out. There’s no defense, but that’s okay – NC State doesn’t shoot all that well and it doesn’t do enough from three to matter.

The Wolfpack have lost three of their last four but …

Why NC State Will Win

They’re shooting relatively well, too.

The Pack might not be doing enough defensively, but they’re not all that bad from the field and they were hitting from three in the win over Boston College and loss to Syracuse.

They’re going to hit from everywhere against this Duke defense.

The Blue Devils have been awful at stopping teams from getting good looks from the outside and the last three opponents have combined to hit 53% from the field.

This is a good rebounding NC State team that needs to win on the offensive glass and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Pack will win the rebounding battle, and that will be enough.

Duke is the better team – barely – but the defense has gone bye-bye. NC State will get to the line just a few times more down the stretch to pull out an entertaining win.

Both teams are equally mediocre enough to make this fun.

Duke vs NC State Prediction, Line

NC State 79, Duke 75

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Duke -3, o/u: 149

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: My Bloody Valentine (the band, not the movie)

1: Valentine’s Day