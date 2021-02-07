Drake vs Valparaiso Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Drake Bulldogs vs Valparaiso Crusaders prediction and college basketball game preview.

Drake vs Valparaiso Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 7

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, IN

Network: ESPN3

Drake (18-0) vs Valparaiso (6-12) Game Preview

Why Drake Will Win

It was way too much of a struggle, but in the first of the back-to-back games – it’s how the Missouri Valley is getting through the season – Drake overcame a sluggish first half with a huge second half to get by 80-77.

It would’ve been a whole lot easier.

Valparaiso is a horrible rebounding team, and it showed – Drake won the rebounding margin by 20. Valpo is normally lousy from the field, but it was hitting its shots, and its normally miserable from three, and it was on fire.

Those things can be corrected.

Drake has far more firepower and there’s no way, no how it only forces five turnovers for a second game in a row – this team is way too great at taking the ball away. But …

Why Valparaiso Will Win

Give the Crusaders credit. They got hammered on the boards, but they were air-tight with the ball, didn’t give up a whole slew of easy baskets, and they were good enough from the outside to make it a tough battle.

What they didn’t do is hit free throws – just 7-of-12 – and that was a big, big problem in the three-point loss.

They’re still going to keep jacking up the three, they’re still going to be feisty defensively, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Drake is still going to win again.

The Bulldog defense isn’t anything special, but don’t start expecting all those threes that Valpo cranks up to drop like they were. It’s normally good for about seven made three-pointers per game and they hit 12.

Drake will have a bit of an easier time.

Drake vs Valparaiso Prediction, Line

Drake 76, Valparaiso 65

Drake -13, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

