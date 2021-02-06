Drake vs Valparaiso Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Drake Bulldogs vs Valparaiso Crusaders prediction and college basketball game preview.

Drake vs Valparaiso Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, IN

Network: ESPN3

Drake (17-0) vs Valparaiso (6-11) Game Preview

Why Drake Will Win

The competition hasn’t been anything amazing, but you can only play who’s on your schedule.

Drake has managed to go unbeaten so far by hitting everything from the outside, nailing over 50% from the field, and overcoming the bad shooting days – like in the overtime close call against Illinois State several days ago – it was able to come through with a few key defensive stops and big rebounds.

Valpo struggles from three, it doesn’t do much of anything on the boards, and it’s not built to get into any sort of a shootout. However …

Why Valparaiso Will Win

The Crusaders are decent at forcing takeaways and just decent enough at blocking shots to come up with the occasional stop.

No, the offense isn’t strong enough to crank up a ton of big runs, but it’s going to keep shooting from three and there’s a strength-in-numbers thing happening. There’s the occasional ugly blowout, but when the offense is able to be at least okay from the field the team has just enough to keep games close.

What’s Going To Happen

Drake is way too good offensively and Valparaiso is struggling way too much. The Bulldog defense might not be the type to shut anyone down to a dead stop, but the Crusaders won’t be able to keep up as this gets out of hand in the second half.

Drake vs Valparaiso Prediction, Line

Drake 73, Valparaiso 59

Drake -12.5, o/u: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 1.5

