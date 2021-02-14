Drake vs Loyola Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Drake Bulldogs vs Loyola Ramblers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Drake vs Loyola Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 14

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: The Knapp Center, Des Moines, IA

Network: ESPN2

Drake (19-2) vs Loyola (18-3) Game Preview

Why Drake Will Win

Drake is better than that.

The Bulldog defense that was so good all year and so strong at forcing turnovers got boatraced in the second half of the 81-54 home loss to the Ramblers.

Loyola isn’t hitting 46% from three for the second straight day. The Rambler offense might be terrific, but it’s inconsistent from the outside and the team isn’t nearly as good on the boards as it was in the first meeting.

Here’s the adjustment. Drake starts rebounding again – it’s normally among the best teams in the country on the glass and was -10 against Loyola – and the extra passes have to be there to keep up because …

Why Loyola Will Win

Loyola is outstanding from the field.

It might be hit-or-miss from three, but it’s among the best teams in the nation at shooting making 52% from the field on the year and killing Drake at a 64% clip on Saturday.

The offense was moving it around quickly, the defense was generating a slew of easy points, and once the run started – the Ramblers were down three at halftime – Drake couldn’t keep up.

As good as the Bulldogs have been all season, they were exposed a bit by Valparaiso last weekend, and now the shooting is off. Loyola won’t make the mistakes to help the struggling Drake O.

What’s Going To Happen

It won’t be quite so ugly, but Loyola isn’t slowing down – here comes its tenth double-digit win in 11 games.

The shooting won’t be quite as hot, and Drake won’t fall flat as the game goes on again, but the Rambler D get by despite seeing its streak of 11 straight games not allowing 60 points stop.

Drake vs Loyola Prediction, Line

Loyola 71, Drake 61

Must See Rating: 3.5

