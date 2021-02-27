Dixie State vs Tarleton State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Dixie State Trailblazers vs Tarleton State Texans prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Dixie State vs Tarleton State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Stephenville, TX

Network: ESPN+



Dixie State (0-0) vs Tarleton State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Dixie State Will Win

Is Dixie State finally ready to get its FCS life going?

It had to wait a year to get here after working in the D-II world, and now it has a salty group of players ready to roll around QB Kody Wilstead and a decent group of receivers.

Combine what should be a decent offense that will keep pressing with a pass rush that might rise up in the new level quickly around Dylan Hendrickson, and it might not take that long for the Trailblazers to get up to speed.

Why Tarleton State Will Win

There’s no explaining away the 43-17 win over New Mexico State other than that Tarleton State was fantastic.

After gagging away the opener against McNeese in double overtime, the team came out rocking with a dominant first half against the FBS-level Aggies. Most shockingly, the Texans won on the lines.

The defensive front dominated the NMSU running game, the O line paved the way for 249 yards on the ground – led by a huge long early run from QB Cameron Burston – and the team looked the part with over 500 yards of total offense, three takeaways, and a blowout win.

The Texans have two games under their belt, while Dixie State is just getting going.

What’s Going To Happen

Dixie State is going to get better and better as the season goes on, but again, it’s just getting warmed up while Tarleton State is already up and rolling. The Texans will come up with a balanced attack for a second straight week.

Dixie State vs Tarleton State Prediction, Line

Tarleton State 40, Dixie State 16

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

