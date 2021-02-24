DePaul vs Creighton College Basketball Game Preview

DePaul Blue Demons vs Creighton Bluejays prediction and college basketball game preview.

DePaul vs Creighton Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 24

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

Network: CBS Sports Network

DePaul (4-10) vs Creighton (16-5) Game Preview

Why DePaul Will Win

Well look and DePaul rising up from out of nowhere to do something interesting.

Just when it seemed like the season was slinking away into total oblivion, the Blue Demons pulled off a shocking 88-83 win at St. John’s when the team all of a sudden couldn’t miss a thing.

That was hardly normal for a team that doesn’t do a lot from three, can’t hit free throws and needs to have everything work perfectly.

However, what the team does really, really well is guard from three, and that’s why it was in the mix in a good 69-62 fight with Creighton in a loss the first time around. It held the the Bluejays to 27% from three and …

Why Creighton Will Win

DePaul lost. It did everything right defensively to keep this Bluejay scoring machine in check and it still lost by seven.

Creighton isn’t above the occasional clunker, and the defense doesn’t do a whole lot to force mistakes and clamp down, but DePaul is awful at hanging on to the ball – it turns it over over 16 times per game – and it doesn’t do nearly enough to give itself second chances on the boards.

More than anything else, the team can put this away with a big run. That St. John’s win really was an aberration by DePaul, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Will Creighton be a bit rusty? It’s been off for 11 days after dropkicking Villanova by 16 the last time out, and it’ll take a little while to get going against a team that’s going to do everything right to stop the outside shooters. Give it a half and then it’ll all kick in.

DePaul vs Creighton Prediction, Line

Creighton 74, DePaul 62

Line: Creighton -15, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

