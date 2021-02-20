Davidson vs Elon Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Davidson Wildcats vs Elon Phoenix prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Davidson vs Elon Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Rhodes Stadium, Elon, NC

Network: FloFootball

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Davidson (0-0) vs Elon (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Davidson Will Win

The Wildcats have a decent offense that was great a few years ago at keeping the chains moving. The competition might not have been anything amazing in the Pioneer League, but Davidson was No. 1 in the nation in third down conversions and fantastic at pushing the ball down the field.

Returning to make it all go is Tyler Phelps, a veteran lefty who struggled with his accuracy, but connected on a whole lot of deep plays and kept things moving with his legs, too. The O line is good, and the defensive front should once again be outstanding against the run but …

Why Elon Will Win

Elon is a wild card team that should be much, much better than it was in 2019.

QB Davis Cheek is a good enough passer to match Phelps big play for big play, and he gets back most of his weapons to spread the wealth around. Davidson isn’t going to generate a ton of plays in the backfield, and it’s not going to be the type of defense that comes up with a whole lot of turnovers.

It was a few years ago, but the Elon D was great at coming up with takeaways – the Phoenix have to win the turnover battle.

What’s Going To Happen

No, really, just how good will Elon be?

The experience is there to make a jump up in the second full year under Tony Trisciani, but the offense has to be more explosive to keep up with what Davidson should be able to do.

Elon will survive at home with the D bending but not breaking all that often. Davidson will come up with a few big plays to keep this from getting too ugly, but it won’t be consistent enough.

Davidson vs Elon Prediction, Line

Elon 34, Davidson 17

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: Elon -19, o/u: 52

Must See Rating: 3

5: McNeese State vs Tarleton State 2 OT thriller to open the spring season

1: 2021 Saturday Night Live