Creighton vs Xavier College Basketball Game Preview

Creighton Bluejays vs Xavier Musketeers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Creighton vs Xavier Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

Network: FOX

Creighton (17-5) vs Xavier (12-5) Game Preview

Why Creighton Will Win

The Bluejays continue to score and score and score.

They lost to Georgetown in early February – and scored 79. They hung up 86 on Villanova, own the Big East in scoring margin averaging almost 11 points more per game.

They shoot the most from three, shoot the best from the field, and have the defense that’s the best at stopping teams from scoring.

On the flip side, Xavier doesn’t shoot enough from three, doesn’t make enough free throws, and it just doesn’t quite have the firepower to keep up against the high-powered teams. But …

Why Xavier Will Win

The Musketeers have the defense that can keep this from getting out of their comfort zone.

They’re able to do a good job – normally – at slowing down teams from the field, holding Creighton to just 66 points in a loss back in late December.

They don’t turn the ball over enough to be a problem and are great at moving the ball around – this is one of the few teams in the country to come up with ten assists or more in every game.

Making the extra pass is a must to deal with the Creighton defense, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The ten assists against the Bluejays were the fewest Xavier came up with all year.

Yes, the Musketeers are second in the Big East in field goal percentage D, but they allowed teams to hit 50% or more in two of the last three games five times in the last ten games. Creighton will shoot its way to a win with a decent late run.

Creighton vs Xavier Prediction, Line

Creighton 76, Xavier 68

Line: Creighton -4.5, o/u: 148.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

