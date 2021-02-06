Creighton vs Marquette Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Creighton Bluejays vs Marquette Golden Eagles prediction and college basketball game preview.

Creighton vs Marquette Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Network: FOX

Creighton (13-5) vs Marquette (9-9) Game Preview

Why Creighton Will Win

You think the Bluejays aren’t a wee bit fired up for this?

They’re not only coming off a rough performance in a win over DePaul and a loss over Georgetown, but they need to make up for losing to Marquette 89-84 back in mid-December.

Even though games have been too much of a fight, they’re still fantastic from three – for the most part – they can still score in bunches. It’s a relatively tight team that doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, and Marquette doesn’t force a whole lot of turnovers, but …

Why Marquette Will Win

The Golden Eagles are way, way, way overdue for a good day. They’ve lost three of their last four games, and they’ve been stunningly mediocre after that win over Creighton, but almost all of the losses over the second half of the season have been close.

The defense is solid – the scores have mostly been kept relatively low – and it’s a strong team on the boards. It just can’t seem to get the right basket at the right time late and it can’t force the big stop. And because of that ….

What’s Going To Happen

Creighton might struggle to put games away, but it’s able to do what Marquette can’t and get out alive. The Bluejays will struggle just enough for this to be a road battle, but they’ll hit just a few more free throws to survive.

Creighton vs Marquette Prediction, Line

Creighton 75, Marquette 71

Creighton -4.5, o/u: 145.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

