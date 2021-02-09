Creighton vs Georgetown Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Creighton Bluejays vs Georgetown Hoyas prediction and college basketball game preview.

Creighton vs Georgetown Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 9

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: McDonough Arena, Washington, DC

Network: CBS Sports Network

Creighton (14-5) vs Georgetown (5-9) Game Preview

Why Creighton Will Win

Revenge.

Creighton hasn’t been dominant, but it’s been able to find ways to win with a 4-1 run in the last five games. The one loss was a total clunker to Georgetown at home 86-79 just last week.

What went wrong? Georgetown hit just about everything from the field and was absurdly hot from the outside. This is a good-shooting team from the outside, but the 10-of-21 day against the Bluejays was the second-best day of the year from the outside.

The Hoyas don’t do a whole lot to force mistakes and they’re normally not that great from the field, but ….

Why Georgetown Will Win

Creighton doesn’t force a whole lot of mistakes either. The defense is better than it was in the first meeting, but this isn’t a big rebounding team and again, it’s not rolling at will with struggle after struggle.

There normally isn’t a lot happening on the offensive boards – although the Bluejays just came off a big game with a whole lot of second-chance points on the road against Marquette – and now the production has to come on the road.

Georgetown is shooting well lately, hitting over 50% from the field in the last two games, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Creighton is a good road team with just two losses away from Omaha this season.

The shooting was fine in the first meeting, but there were too many misses on the free-throw line and Georgetown was hot. Don’t expect either thing to happen again, but it’ll be another close fight.

Creighton vs Georgetown Prediction, Line

Creighton 75, Georgetown 71

Creighton -7.5, o/u: 150

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

