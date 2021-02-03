Creighton vs Georgetown Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Creighton Bluejays vs Georgetown Hoyas prediction and college basketball game preview.

Creighton vs Georgetown Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 3

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

Network: FS1

Creighton (13-4) vs Georgetown (4-8) Game Preview

Why Georgetown Will Win

Can you stop the three? That’s a must to keep Creighton in relative check.

The Bluejays can score in a variety of ways, but then they’re hitting from the outside, look out. Georgetown isn’t a lockdown rock defensively, but it doesn’t often get gouged from three.

What it does do amazingly well is rebound, leading the Big East generating a whole slew of second-chance points. Creighton is just okay on the boards, but that’s because …

Why Creighton Will Win

The Bluejays make a whole lot of shots.

Yeah, Georgetown is decent at defensively from three, but it doesn’t force mistakes and doesn’t generate enough steals to matter. Creighton wasn’t on against DePaul, and it still won. It wasn’t on against UConn, and it still won. It wasn’t on for a while against Seton Hall, but it turned it on when it had to.

No one in the Big East shoots more from three, no one shoots better from the field, and no one scores more. It hasn’t been smooth sailing lately, but this offense keeps coming and keeps on pushing.

The team is good enough offensively to keep finding ways to win.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgetown is 0-4 on the road, and it’s struggling to find ways to win, but it’s good at keeping the score low and in range, and it’s good at being competitive … and losing.

Creighton isn’t making things easy on itself, but it’s finding ways to win. It’ll do it again with a quick burst in the second half to put it away.

Creighton vs Georgetown Prediction, Line

Creighton 74, Georgetown 65

Creighton -13.5, o/u: 149

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

