Conference USA Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Conference USA football schedule 2021 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.
Conference USA Football Schedule Composite 2021
Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 0
Saturday, August 28
UTEP at New Mexico State
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 1
Wednesday, September 1
UAB vs. Jacksonville State (in Montgomery)
Thursday, September 2
Long Island at FIU
Saturday, September 4
Florida Atlantic at Florida
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State
Marshall at Navy
Rice at Arkansas
UTSA at Illinois
Duke at Charlotte
Southern Miss at South Alabama
Old Dominion at Wake Forest
Northwestern State at North Texas
Bethune-Cookman at UTEP
UT-Martin at WKU
Monmouth at Middle Tennessee
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 2
Saturday, September 11
Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic
UAB at Georgia
WKU at Army
Houston at Rice
Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech
North Texas at SMU
Texas State at FIU
UTEP at Boise State
Grambling at Southern Miss
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech
Hampton at Old Dominion
Lamar at UTSA
NC Central at Marshall
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 3
Saturday, September 18
Rice at Texas
SMU at Louisiana Tech
FIU at Texas Tech
East Carolina at Marshall
UAB at North Texas
Middle Tennessee at UTSA
Troy at Southern Miss
Charlotte at Georgia State
Old Dominion at Liberty
Fordham at Florida Atlantic
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 4
Saturday, September 25
Marshall at Appalachian State
Indiana at WKU
Florida Atlantic at Air Force
UAB at Tulane
North Texas at Louisiana Tech
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte
UTSA at Memphis
New Mexico at UTEP
FIU at Central Michigan
Southern Miss at Alabama
Buffalo at Old Dominion
Texas Southern at Rice
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 5
Saturday, October 2
FIU at Florida Atlantic
Liberty at UAB
Louisiana Tech at NC State
WKU at Michigan State
Marshall at Middle Tennessee
Southern Miss at Rice
Charlotte at Illinois
UNLV at UTSA
Old Dominion at UTEP
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 6
Saturday, October 9
Florida Atlantic at UAB
UTSA at WKU
North Texas at Missouri
UTEP at Southern Miss
Middle Tennessee at Liberty
Charlotte at FIU
Old Dominion at Marshall
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 7
Saturday, October 16
Marshall at North Texas
Rice at UTSA
UAB at Southern Miss
Louisiana Tech at UTEP
WKU at Old Dominion
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 8
Saturday, October 23
WKU at FIU
Rice at UAB
Florida Atlantic at Charlotte
Liberty at North Texas
UTSA at Louisiana Tech
Middle Tennessee at UConn
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 9
Saturday, October 30
FIU at Marshall
North Texas at Rice
Charlotte at WKU
Southern Miss at Middle Tennessee
UTEP at Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 10
Saturday, November 6
Marshall at Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech at UAB
Middle Tennessee at WKU
Louisiana Tech at UAB
Middle Tennessee at WKU
North Texas at Southern Miss
Rice at Charlotte
Old Dominion at FIU
UTSA at UTEP
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 11
Saturday, November 13
UAB at Marshall
Southern Miss at UTSA
WKU at Rice
UTEP at North Texas
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech
FIU at Middle Tennessee
Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 12
Saturday, November 20
Florida Atlantic at WKU
Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech
UAB at UTSA
Marshall at Charlotte
North Texas at FIU
Rice at UTEP
Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 13
Saturday, November 27
WKU at Marshall
Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech at Rice
UTSA at North Texas
FIU at Southern Miss
UTEP at UAB
Charlotte at Old Dominion
Saturday, December 4
C-USA Championship Game (at top team’s home field)