Conference USA Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Conference USA Football Schedule Composite 2021

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 0

Saturday, August 28

UTEP at New Mexico State

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 1

Wednesday, September 1

UAB vs. Jacksonville State (in Montgomery)

Thursday, September 2

Long Island at FIU

Saturday, September 4

Florida Atlantic at Florida

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State

Marshall at Navy

Rice at Arkansas

UTSA at Illinois

Duke at Charlotte

Southern Miss at South Alabama

Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Northwestern State at North Texas

Bethune-Cookman at UTEP

UT-Martin at WKU

Monmouth at Middle Tennessee

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, September 11

Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic

UAB at Georgia

WKU at Army

Houston at Rice

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech

North Texas at SMU

Texas State at FIU

UTEP at Boise State

Grambling at Southern Miss

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech

Hampton at Old Dominion

Lamar at UTSA

NC Central at Marshall

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, September 18

Rice at Texas

SMU at Louisiana Tech

FIU at Texas Tech

East Carolina at Marshall

UAB at North Texas

Middle Tennessee at UTSA

Troy at Southern Miss

Charlotte at Georgia State

Old Dominion at Liberty

Fordham at Florida Atlantic

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Marshall at Appalachian State

Indiana at WKU

Florida Atlantic at Air Force

UAB at Tulane

North Texas at Louisiana Tech

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte

UTSA at Memphis

New Mexico at UTEP

FIU at Central Michigan

Southern Miss at Alabama

Buffalo at Old Dominion

Texas Southern at Rice

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, October 2

FIU at Florida Atlantic

Liberty at UAB

Louisiana Tech at NC State

WKU at Michigan State

Marshall at Middle Tennessee

Southern Miss at Rice

Charlotte at Illinois

UNLV at UTSA

Old Dominion at UTEP

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, October 9

Florida Atlantic at UAB

UTSA at WKU

North Texas at Missouri

UTEP at Southern Miss

Middle Tennessee at Liberty

Charlotte at FIU

Old Dominion at Marshall

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Marshall at North Texas

Rice at UTSA

UAB at Southern Miss

Louisiana Tech at UTEP

WKU at Old Dominion

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, October 23

WKU at FIU

Rice at UAB

Florida Atlantic at Charlotte

Liberty at North Texas

UTSA at Louisiana Tech

Middle Tennessee at UConn

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, October 30

FIU at Marshall

North Texas at Rice

Charlotte at WKU

Southern Miss at Middle Tennessee

UTEP at Florida Atlantic

Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, November 6

Marshall at Florida Atlantic

Louisiana Tech at UAB

Middle Tennessee at WKU

North Texas at Southern Miss

Rice at Charlotte

Old Dominion at FIU

UTSA at UTEP

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, November 13

UAB at Marshall

Southern Miss at UTSA

WKU at Rice

UTEP at North Texas

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech

FIU at Middle Tennessee

Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, November 20

Florida Atlantic at WKU

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech

UAB at UTSA

Marshall at Charlotte

North Texas at FIU

Rice at UTEP

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 13

Saturday, November 27

WKU at Marshall

Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic

Louisiana Tech at Rice

UTSA at North Texas

FIU at Southern Miss

UTEP at UAB

Charlotte at Old Dominion

Saturday, December 4

C-USA Championship Game (at top team’s home field)