2021 Spring College Football Rankings, One Thing To Know About Each Team: 1 to 130

Where do all 130 college football teams rank going into the spring of 2021? Here’s one thing to know about every team along with the pre-preseason ranking.

College Football News Rankings: 2021 Spring

2020 might have been awful, but after all the issues and all of the problems, there’s one massive positive for your 2021 college football enjoyment …

Extra eligibility.

It’s a one-time thing with 2020 seniors being allowed the opportunity to come back and play one more season, and that means more talent, more experience, and higher expectations than ever before across the board.

Before spring football kicks in full force, how do all of these teams with all of this experience look? Here’s our ranking from 1 to 130, and as always, don’t get too ticked or too excited – we’ll probably change this up for our Preview 2021 rankings this summer after all the transfer and spring football dust has settled.

130-101 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

2020 CFN Final Rankings

130 UMass

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 127

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 126

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 130

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 104

One Thing To Know: Transfer portal, transfer portal, transfer portal – in both ways. The Minutemen are bringing in the parts, but they’re also losing a massive amount of players. Head coach Walt Bell has to keep battling to find something that works.

2021 Ind Spring Rankings

129 New Mexico State

2020 CFN Final Ranking: NR

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 128

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 127

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 124

One Thing To Know: Blow off the blowout loss to Tarleton State -yeeeeeeeeesh – and focus more on the program getting a few live spring scrimmages to see what it has. It’s a young team that needs the work – obviously.

2021 Ind Spring Rankings

128 UConn

2020 CFN Final Ranking: NR

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 130

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 126

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 129

One Thing To Know: After missing 2020, the program is completely rebuilding with a whole lot of new parts. The defense has to be able to do something right after a disastrous few seasons.

2021 Ind Spring Rankings

127 Bowling Green

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 126

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 125

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 124

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 118

One Thing To Know: The defense will be among the MAC’s most experienced, but the passing game has to start working.

2021 MAC Spring Rankings

126 Old Dominion

2020 CFN Final Ranking: NR

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 121

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 125

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 105

One Thing To Know: Back after a year off – and a disappointing 2019 – the Monarchs get to finally start the Ricky Rahne era. They’re loaded with veterans from a few years ago to go along with UCF transfer QB Darriel Mack.

2021 C-USA Spring Rankings

125 Akron

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 123

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 129

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 129

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 102

One Thing To Know: It’s a far more experienced team – everyone is back on offense – in the third year under Tom Arth with the potential to be more than just a speed bump.

2021 MAC Spring Rankings

124 ULM

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 124

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 124

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 100

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 89

One Thing To Know: New head coach Terry Bowden won’t bring an instant turnaround, but he’s a great get along with offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez. The offense is going to be far, far better.

2021 Sun Belt Spring Rankings

123 Texas State

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 111

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 121

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 114

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 123

One Thing To Know: The offense is going to be a blast and the defense should be strong helped by the transfer portal. It’s going to be a more dangerous team.

2021 Sun Belt Spring Rankings

122 UTEP

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 121

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 127

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 128

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 130

One Thing To Know: More competitive in 2020, the Miners need to find a stronger passing game to do more. Enough of the starting 22 is back to matter.

2021 C-USA Spring Rankings

121 Northern Illinois

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 122

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 117

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 92

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 38

One Thing To Know: The Huskies are still rebuilding in a loaded MAC West. Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi helps, but they lose key transfers.

2021 MAC Spring Rankings

120 South Alabama

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 108

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 123

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 119

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 109

One Thing To Know: Former Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack – and offensive coordinator Major Applewhite – might just turn this thing around in a hurry starting with Utah/South Carolina transfer QB Jake Bentley and with almost everyone back on both sides of the ball.

2021 Sun Belt Spring Rankings

119 Middle Tennessee

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 119

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 102

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 107

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 59

One Thing To Know: NC State QB Bailey Hockman makes up for the transfer of Asher O’Hara, but it’s the defensive side that needs the most work after a disastrous few seasons.

2021 C-USA Spring Rankings

118 Eastern Michigan

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 107

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 113

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 80

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 71

One Thing To Know: It’s the X factor team in the MAC with 23 starters expected back and with Cincinnati QB transfer Ben Bryant upgrading the position.

2021 MAC Spring Rankings

117 Troy

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 84

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 105

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 90

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 33

One Thing To Know: A bit of a Sun Belt wild card, the Trojans have the experience with all 22 starters potentially back. Getting Missouri QB Taylor Powell might be an upgrade.

2021 Sun Belt Spring Rankings

116 North Texas

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 118

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 108

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 111

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 51

One Thing To Know: Will there ever be a defense? Just about everyone is back to go along with a few key transfers, and the Mean Green offense will continue to be fun.

2021 C-USA Spring Rankings

115 UNLV

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 120

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 109

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 106

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 107

One Thing To Know: Head coach Marcus Arroyo went through a true rebuilding season, but he gets back RB Charles Williams and enough veterans on both sides to take another step forward.

2021 MW Spring Rankings

114 Miami University

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 93

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 111

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 47

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 70

One Thing To Know: The RedHawk defensive front should be among the MAC’s best, and the passing game will be a plus.

2021 MAC Spring Rankings

113 Ohio

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 109

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 96

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 51

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 30

One Thing To Know: The Bobcats will have the offense to fight for the East title but the D line has to be more disruptive.

2021 MAC Spring Rankings

112 Charlotte

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 116

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 115

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 72

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 93

One Thing To Know: The transfers will help in a big way with Texas A&M QB James Foster and Iowa RB Shadrick Byrd to start. Now the defense has to find the stars up front.

2021 C-USA Spring Rankings

111 Southern Miss

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 117

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 98

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 68

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 75

One Thing To Know: New head coach Will Hall has players in place, but now they have to prove they can produce. The defense should be far, far better with a slew of Power Five transfers coming in.

2021 C-USA Spring Rankings

110 FIU

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 125

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 110

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 85

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 43

One Thing To Know: Chalk out the disaster of 2020 to a young team in strange year. The defense has the stars returning to be better, but the offense has to find something that works.

2021 C-USA Spring Rankings

109 Western Michigan

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 97

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 103

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 42

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 76

One Thing To Know: There are just enough key personnel losses to matter, but the offensive line should be among the MAC’s best.

2021 MAC Spring Rankings

108 Central Michigan

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 105

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 107

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 71

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 128

One Thing To Know: Washington QB transfer Jacob Sirmon should instantly help the O, but it’ll be the defensive back seven that shines.

2021 MAC Spring Rankings

107 New Mexico

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 95

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 118

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 120

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 110

One Thing To Know: There were signs late last year that the team was going to grow into something interesting under Danny Gonzales, and now he has a senior-loaded team that should be even stronger.

2021 MW Spring Rankings

106 UTSA

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 102

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 119

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 118

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 112

One Thing To Know: Head coach Jeff Traylor did wonders in his first season, and now he has a good team to work around starting with RB Sincere McCormick. There’s too much experience to not make a push for a bowl game.

2021 C-USA Spring Rankings

105 Rice

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 106

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 116

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 115

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 127

One Thing To Know: It’s been a slow turn back to respectability, but the team started to look the part late. There’s a good base for a sneaky-good defense to go along with the running game.

2021 C-USA Spring Rankings

104 Georgia Southern

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 78

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 84

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 55

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 28

One Thing To Know: The team is going to be much better than this ranking if the offensive line comes together fast. The O loses QB Shai Werts to Louisville, but adds former Georgia Tech starter James Graham.

2021 Sun Belt Spring Rankings

103 Arkansas State

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 112

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 93

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 67

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 72

One Thing To Know: Butch Jones should be a terrific fit for the job. The defense needs to be a whole lot better, but the offense should be a blast starting with Florida State transfer QB James Blackman potentially leading a veteran group.

2021 Sun Belt Spring Rankings

102 WKU

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 115

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 97

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 40

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 111

One Thing To Know: WKU would like to have an offense now. Former Houston Baptist bomber Bailey Zappe will upgrade the passing game, and his receivers are coming along for the ride. If the O can match the D … look out.

2021 C-USA Spring Rankings

101 Buffalo

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 63

2020 CFN Preseason Ranking: 83

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 39

2018 CFN Final Ranking: 34

One Thing To Know: It won’t be the team last year’s was, but the offense is still going to be a killer if the line comes together fast.

2021 MAC Spring Rankings

