Citadel vs Mercer Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Citadel Bulldogs vs Mercer Bears prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Citadel vs Mercer Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Five Star Stadium, Macon, GA

Network: ESPN+

Citadel (0-0) vs Mercer (0-1) Game Preview

Why Citadel Will Win

The Bulldogs might have been 0-4 in their limited time last fall, but blow that off.

It’s The Citadel – you know exactly what you’re going to get. It’s going to run the ball extremely well, it’s going to hit the big deep passes when it does decide to throw, and it’s going to have the ball for seemingly the entire game with its triple option attack taking control.

The O will do what it does, and Willie Eubanks – one of the best linebackers in the FCS – leads a defense that should be able to keep the Mercer offense from going off, but …

Why Mercer Will Win

The Bears saw a dangerous ground game last week and might be up to speed.

They held their own – for the most part – against a fantastic Wofford team in a 31-14 loss, and they got their own running game going, too.

The passing attack has to be more consistent and accurate – the O just couldn’t keep the chains moving – and the turnovers have to stop after being -3 in turnover margin. There were good signs, though, in the loss with the team coming up with a decent first half, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Citadel will have the ball for about 35 minutes with the running game rolling from the start. There’s enough rising talent on Mercer to expect a decent game, but the Bulldogs will keep on rolling in a methodical win.

Citadel vs Mercer Prediction, Line

Citadel 34, Mercer 26

Line: Citadel -4, o/u: 50.5

Must See Rating: 3

