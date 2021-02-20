Cincinnati vs Houston Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Cincinnati Bearcats vs Houston Cougars prediction and college basketball game preview.

Cincinnati vs Houston Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 21

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN

Cincinnati (7-7) vs Houston (17-3) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

What was Wichita State able to do to get by the Cougars 68-63 a few days ago?

It did the same thing East Carolina was able to do in the 82-73 win back in early February – hit from three.

Houston has been brilliant all year at guarding from the outside with no one hitting 40% or better until ECU was able to do it, and then the Shockers were able to get to 45%, too.

Cincinnati isn’t great from three, but it was able to get there once in a win over SMU.

It has won five of its last six games with great defense, consistency from the field, and by doing a great job on the boards. However …

Why Houston Will Win

Cincinnati isn’t going to make 40% from the three – Houston is one of the best teams in the country at defending from the outside and the Bearcats aren’t going to suddenly turn into Steph Curry.

All of the Cougars’ three losses were on the road, but they’ve been a rock at home so far. Overall, they’re dominating on the boards, they move the ball around as well as anyone in the conference, and the No. 1 D in college basketball in field goal percentage is going to keep the score low.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s obviously been a rough week for Houston in general and the focus might be elsewhere for the team, but after losing two games in the last four, get ready for a big performance.

Cincinnati is strong enough to keep the score in the 60s, but the Houston D will be stronger when it has to.

Cincinnati vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 73, Cincinnati 64

Houston -14, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

