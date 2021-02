By CollegeFootballNews.com | February 18, 2021 11:55 am

Cincinnati Bearcats 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what American Athletic Conference teams they miss.

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 AAC Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Miami University

Sept. 11 Murray State

Sept. 18 at Indiana

Sept. 25 OPEN DATE

Oct. 2 at Notre Dame

Oct. 8 Temple

Oct. 16 UCF

Oct. 23 at Navy

Oct. 30 at Tulane

Nov. 6 Tulsa

Nov. 13 at USF

Nov. 20 SMU

Nov. 27 at East Carolina

Cincinnati Football Schedule Analysis: COMING

American Athletic Conference Teams Missed: Houston, Memphis