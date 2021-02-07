Charlotte Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Charlotte 49ers football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.

Charlotte Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Duke

Sept. 11 Gardner-Webb

Sept. 18 at Georgia State

Sept. 25 Middle Tennessee

Oct. 2 at Illinois

Oct. 9 at FIU

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Florida Atlantic

Oct. 30 at WKU

Nov. 6 Rice

Nov. 13 at Louisiana Tech

Nov. 20 Marshall

Nov. 27 at Old Dominion

Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship

Games vs. The West: at Louisiana Tech, Rice

Missed Teams From The West: North Texas, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP, UTSA

Charlotte 49ers Football Schedule Analysis: The 49ers will be lucky to come up with more than one win in non-conference play – likely against Gardner-Webb – and they don’t catch a whole lot of breaks in interdivisional play with Louisiana Tech and Rice on the slate.

There aren’t two road games in a row outside of back-to-back against Illinois and FIU in early October, but there’s a break after that. However, there aren’t two home games at home in a row after the start of the year. Getting Florida Atlantic and Marshall at home should help.