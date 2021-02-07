Charlotte Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Charlotte 49ers football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.
Charlotte Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule
Sept. 4 Duke
Sept. 11 Gardner-Webb
Sept. 18 at Georgia State
Sept. 25 Middle Tennessee
Oct. 2 at Illinois
Oct. 9 at FIU
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 Florida Atlantic
Oct. 30 at WKU
Nov. 6 Rice
Nov. 13 at Louisiana Tech
Nov. 20 Marshall
Nov. 27 at Old Dominion
Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship
Games vs. The West: at Louisiana Tech, Rice
Missed Teams From The West: North Texas, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP, UTSA
Charlotte 49ers Football Schedule Analysis: The 49ers will be lucky to come up with more than one win in non-conference play – likely against Gardner-Webb – and they don’t catch a whole lot of breaks in interdivisional play with Louisiana Tech and Rice on the slate.
There aren’t two road games in a row outside of back-to-back against Illinois and FIU in early October, but there’s a break after that. However, there aren’t two home games at home in a row after the start of the year. Getting Florida Atlantic and Marshall at home should help.