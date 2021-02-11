BYU Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

2021 BYU Cougars football schedule and analysis.
BYU Football Schedule 2021
Sept. 4 Arizona (in Las Vegas)
Sept. 11 Utah
Sept. 18 Arizona State
Sept. 24 USF
Oct. 1 at Utah State
Oct. 9 Boise State
Oct. 16 at Baylor
Oct. 23 at Washington State
Oct. 30 Virginia
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 Idaho State
Nov. 20 at Georgia Southern
Nov. 27 at USC
BYU Cougars Football Schedule Analysis: Okay, BYU, let’s see how it all goes this year with a tougher schedule. The program doesn’t shy away from anyone, and this time around it gets to see how it stacks up against the Pac-12 with dates against Arizona, Utah and Arizona State right away – none of them are true road games – and get trips to Washington State and USC later.
The Mountain West world doesn’t get ignored with dates against Utah State and Boise State to deal with. If that wasn’t enough, the Cougars gets to go to Baylor and host Virginia.
And if that wasn’t enough, they have to play a dangerous Georgia Southern offense on the road late in the year. Because this slate isn’t tough enough, four of the last six games are away from Provo.