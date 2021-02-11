BYU Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

2021 BYU Cougars football schedule and analysis.

BYU Football Schedule 2021

Sept. 4 Arizona (in Las Vegas)

Sept. 11 Utah

Sept. 18 Arizona State

Sept. 24 USF

Oct. 1 at Utah State

Oct. 9 Boise State

Oct. 16 at Baylor

Oct. 23 at Washington State

Oct. 30 Virginia

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 Idaho State

Nov. 20 at Georgia Southern

Nov. 27 at USC

BYU Cougars Football Schedule Analysis: Okay, BYU, let’s see how it all goes this year with a tougher schedule. The program doesn’t shy away from anyone, and this time around it gets to see how it stacks up against the Pac-12 with dates against Arizona, Utah and Arizona State right away – none of them are true road games – and get trips to Washington State and USC later.

The Mountain West world doesn’t get ignored with dates against Utah State and Boise State to deal with. If that wasn’t enough, the Cougars gets to go to Baylor and host Virginia.

And if that wasn’t enough, they have to play a dangerous Georgia Southern offense on the road late in the year. Because this slate isn’t tough enough, four of the last six games are away from Provo.