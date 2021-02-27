Boise State vs San Diego State College Basketball Game Preview

Boise State Broncos vs San Diego State Aztecs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Boise State vs San Diego State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Network: CBS Sports Network

Boise State (18-5) vs San Diego State (18-4) Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

The Broncos almost had them.

They pushed San Diego State before being forced to overtime in a 78-66 loss. They didn’t shoot well, and they didn’t do enough from the fire throw line, but they were able to clamp down just enough to make it interesting, and there were the threes.

Boise State made six more three-pointers than the Aztecs did.

The Broncos are normally a whole lot better at getting to the free throw line, and they’re among the best in the Mountain West at moving the ball around, keeping the turnovers in check, and pushing teams by hitting from three.

But …

Why San Diego State Will Win

Boise State was able to crack the San Diego State defensive code, they were great from three, and had the chance …

And still lost.

San Diego State was able to win even though it couldn’t hit from three like it normally does, but it was great on he free throw line and it unleashed the defensive beast in overtime once it had the new lease on life.

The Aztecs are on a nine-game winning streak after dropping the back-to-back dates with Utah State – and the defense is showing now signs of buckling even after allowing the most threes since giving up 13 in a win over Arizona State back in early December.

What’s Going To Happen

That wasn’t really a fluke.

Boise State really is just that good, but the San Diego State defense really is just that great. It won’t be easy, but the Aztecs won’t get pushed quite as hard as it was a few days ago. It’ll be stronger defending against the three, and it’ll shoot a whole lot better.

Boise State vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 74, Boise State 65

Line: San Diego State -6.5, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

