Boise State vs San Diego State College Basketball Game Preview

Boise State Broncos vs San Diego State Aztecs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Boise State vs San Diego State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Network: FS1

Boise State (18-4) vs San Diego State (17-4) Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

Boise State does a whole lot of the little things right.

It doesn’t turn the ball over, it moves it around well, it hits its free throws, and it does enough on the boards keep on scoring. It’s not a consistently good shooting team, but it finds ways to manufacture points.

For all the strong things San Diego State does, it commits a whole ton of fouls. That’s what Boise State needs.

The Broncos shoots and makes more free throws than anyone in the Mountain West. But …

Why San Diego State Will Win

Yeah, the shooting.

Boise State is okay at it, but it’s got a weird way of going dead cold once in a while. It hit everything in a win over Colorado State just two days after it only made 38% against the Rams in a loss.

Fresno State was able to stop the Broncos from three, and UNLV was able to stop them from just about everywhere. Again, Boise State is usually able to overcome its issues by doing everything else right, but San Diego State is a different animal.

It’s defense is able to clamp down and force teams to go silent for long stretches. Boise State is going to go silent for a long stretch.

What’s Going To Happen

Boise State is great defensively, but San Diego State is better at it. It’s not going to be a grind, but it’ll take a bit before the Aztecs start to pull away.

Boise State vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 74, Boise State 65

Line: San Diego State -6, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

