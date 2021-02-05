Big Ten Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Big Ten

Big Ten Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

By February 5, 2021 3:46 pm

By |

Big Ten football schedule 2021 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

Big Ten Football Schedule Composite 2021

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 0

Saturday, August 28
Illinois vs Nebraska (in Dublin, Ireland)

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 2
Minnesota at Ohio State

Saturday, Sept. 4
Penn State at Wisconsin
Indiana at Iowa
Michigan State at Northwestern
West Virginia at Maryland
Oregon State at Purdue
Temple at Rutgers
Western Michigan at Michigan
UTSA at Illinois

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 11
Oregon at Ohio State
Washington at Michigan
Iowa at Iowa State
Illinois at Virginia
Rutgers at Syracuse
Buffalo at Nebraska
Miami University at Minnesota
Ball State at Penn State
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin
UConn at Purdue
Youngstown State at Michigan State
Idaho at Indiana
Indiana State at Northwestern
Howard at Maryland

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 18
Auburn at Penn State
Nebraska at Oklahoma
Purdue at Notre Dame
Michigan State at Miami
Minnesota at Colorado
Cincinnati at Indiana
Maryland at Illinois
Tulsa at Ohio State
Kent State at Iowa
Northern Illinois at Michigan
Delaware at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 25
Wisconsin vs Notre Dame (in Chicago)
Nebraska at Michigan State
Illinois at Purdue
Rutgers at Michigan
Colorado State at Iowa
Ohio at Northwestern
Indiana at WKU
Kent State at Maryland
Bowling Green at Minnesota
Akron at Ohio State
Villanova at Penn State

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 2
Michigan at Wisconsin
Indiana at Penn State
Northwestern at Nebraska
Iowa at Maryland
Minnesota at Purdue
Ohio State at Rutgers
WKU at Michigan State
Charlotte at Illinois

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 9
Penn State at Iowa
Michigan at Nebraska
Wisconsin at Illinois
Maryland at Ohio State
Michigan State at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 16
Nebraska at Minnesota
Army at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Indiana
Purdue at Iowa
Rutgers at Northwestern

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 23
Ohio State at Indiana
Northwestern at Michigan
Wisconsin at Purdue
Maryland at Minnesota
Illinois at Penn State

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 30
Penn State at Ohio State
Iowa at Wisconsin
Michigan at Michigan State
Minnesota at Northwestern
Purdue at Nebraska
Indiana at Maryland
Rutgers at Illinois

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 6
Ohio State at Nebraska
Iowa at Northwestern
Penn State at Maryland
Michigan State at Purdue
Illinois at Minnesota
Wisconsin at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 13
Michigan at Penn State
Northwestern at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Iowa
Purdue at Ohio State
Maryland at Michigan State
Rutgers at Indiana
SE Louisiana at Nebraska

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 20
Nebraska at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Ohio State
Michigan at Maryland
Minnesota at Indiana
Purdue at Northwestern
Illinois at Iowa
Rutgers at Penn State

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 13

Friday, Nov. 26
Iowa at Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 27
Ohio State at Michigan
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Northwestern at Illinois
Indiana at Purdue
Maryland at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Championship Game

Saturday, Dec. 4
Big Ten Football Championship Game (in Indianapolis)

, , , , , , , , , , 2021 College Football Schedules, 2021 Preview, Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, College Football Schedules, Fearless Predictions, Features, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, MInnesota, Nebraska, News, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Teams Conferences, Wisconsin

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home