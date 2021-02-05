Big Ten Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Big Ten football schedule 2021 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

Big Ten Football Schedule Composite 2021

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 0

Saturday, August 28

Illinois vs Nebraska (in Dublin, Ireland)

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 2

Minnesota at Ohio State

Saturday, Sept. 4

Penn State at Wisconsin

Indiana at Iowa

Michigan State at Northwestern

West Virginia at Maryland

Oregon State at Purdue

Temple at Rutgers

Western Michigan at Michigan

UTSA at Illinois

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 11

Oregon at Ohio State

Washington at Michigan

Iowa at Iowa State

Illinois at Virginia

Rutgers at Syracuse

Buffalo at Nebraska

Miami University at Minnesota

Ball State at Penn State

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

UConn at Purdue

Youngstown State at Michigan State

Idaho at Indiana

Indiana State at Northwestern

Howard at Maryland

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 18

Auburn at Penn State

Nebraska at Oklahoma

Purdue at Notre Dame

Michigan State at Miami

Minnesota at Colorado

Cincinnati at Indiana

Maryland at Illinois

Tulsa at Ohio State

Kent State at Iowa

Northern Illinois at Michigan

Delaware at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 25

Wisconsin vs Notre Dame (in Chicago)

Nebraska at Michigan State

Illinois at Purdue

Rutgers at Michigan

Colorado State at Iowa

Ohio at Northwestern

Indiana at WKU

Kent State at Maryland

Bowling Green at Minnesota

Akron at Ohio State

Villanova at Penn State

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 2

Michigan at Wisconsin

Indiana at Penn State

Northwestern at Nebraska

Iowa at Maryland

Minnesota at Purdue

Ohio State at Rutgers

WKU at Michigan State

Charlotte at Illinois

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 9

Penn State at Iowa

Michigan at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Illinois

Maryland at Ohio State

Michigan State at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 16

Nebraska at Minnesota

Army at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Indiana

Purdue at Iowa

Rutgers at Northwestern

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 23

Ohio State at Indiana

Northwestern at Michigan

Wisconsin at Purdue

Maryland at Minnesota

Illinois at Penn State

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 30

Penn State at Ohio State

Iowa at Wisconsin

Michigan at Michigan State

Minnesota at Northwestern

Purdue at Nebraska

Indiana at Maryland

Rutgers at Illinois

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 6

Ohio State at Nebraska

Iowa at Northwestern

Penn State at Maryland

Michigan State at Purdue

Illinois at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 13

Michigan at Penn State

Northwestern at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Iowa

Purdue at Ohio State

Maryland at Michigan State

Rutgers at Indiana

SE Louisiana at Nebraska

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 20

Nebraska at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Ohio State

Michigan at Maryland

Minnesota at Indiana

Purdue at Northwestern

Illinois at Iowa

Rutgers at Penn State

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 13

Friday, Nov. 26

Iowa at Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 27

Ohio State at Michigan

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Northwestern at Illinois

Indiana at Purdue

Maryland at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Championship Game

Saturday, Dec. 4

Big Ten Football Championship Game (in Indianapolis)