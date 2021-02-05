Big Ten Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Big Ten football schedule 2021 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.
Big Ten Football Schedule Composite 2021
Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 0
Saturday, August 28
Illinois vs Nebraska (in Dublin, Ireland)
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 2
Minnesota at Ohio State
Saturday, Sept. 4
Penn State at Wisconsin
Indiana at Iowa
Michigan State at Northwestern
West Virginia at Maryland
Oregon State at Purdue
Temple at Rutgers
Western Michigan at Michigan
UTSA at Illinois
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 2
Saturday, Sept. 11
Oregon at Ohio State
Washington at Michigan
Iowa at Iowa State
Illinois at Virginia
Rutgers at Syracuse
Buffalo at Nebraska
Miami University at Minnesota
Ball State at Penn State
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin
UConn at Purdue
Youngstown State at Michigan State
Idaho at Indiana
Indiana State at Northwestern
Howard at Maryland
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 3
Saturday, Sept. 18
Auburn at Penn State
Nebraska at Oklahoma
Purdue at Notre Dame
Michigan State at Miami
Minnesota at Colorado
Cincinnati at Indiana
Maryland at Illinois
Tulsa at Ohio State
Kent State at Iowa
Northern Illinois at Michigan
Delaware at Rutgers
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 4
Saturday, Sept. 25
Wisconsin vs Notre Dame (in Chicago)
Nebraska at Michigan State
Illinois at Purdue
Rutgers at Michigan
Colorado State at Iowa
Ohio at Northwestern
Indiana at WKU
Kent State at Maryland
Bowling Green at Minnesota
Akron at Ohio State
Villanova at Penn State
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 5
Saturday, Oct. 2
Michigan at Wisconsin
Indiana at Penn State
Northwestern at Nebraska
Iowa at Maryland
Minnesota at Purdue
Ohio State at Rutgers
WKU at Michigan State
Charlotte at Illinois
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 6
Saturday, Oct. 9
Penn State at Iowa
Michigan at Nebraska
Wisconsin at Illinois
Maryland at Ohio State
Michigan State at Rutgers
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 7
Saturday, Oct. 16
Nebraska at Minnesota
Army at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Indiana
Purdue at Iowa
Rutgers at Northwestern
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 8
Saturday, Oct. 23
Ohio State at Indiana
Northwestern at Michigan
Wisconsin at Purdue
Maryland at Minnesota
Illinois at Penn State
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 9
Saturday, Oct. 30
Penn State at Ohio State
Iowa at Wisconsin
Michigan at Michigan State
Minnesota at Northwestern
Purdue at Nebraska
Indiana at Maryland
Rutgers at Illinois
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 10
Saturday, Nov. 6
Ohio State at Nebraska
Iowa at Northwestern
Penn State at Maryland
Michigan State at Purdue
Illinois at Minnesota
Wisconsin at Rutgers
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 11
Saturday, Nov. 13
Michigan at Penn State
Northwestern at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Iowa
Purdue at Ohio State
Maryland at Michigan State
Rutgers at Indiana
SE Louisiana at Nebraska
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 12
Saturday, Nov. 20
Nebraska at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Ohio State
Michigan at Maryland
Minnesota at Indiana
Purdue at Northwestern
Illinois at Iowa
Rutgers at Penn State
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 13
Friday, Nov. 26
Iowa at Nebraska
Saturday, Nov. 27
Ohio State at Michigan
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Northwestern at Illinois
Indiana at Purdue
Maryland at Rutgers
Big Ten Football Championship Game
Saturday, Dec. 4
Big Ten Football Championship Game (in Indianapolis)