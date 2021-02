Big 12 Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Big 12 football schedule 2021 composite. Week by week ranking of all of the games.

Big 12 Football Schedule Composite 2021

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 1

Saturday, September 4

Kansas State vs. Stanford (in Arlington)

West Virginia at Maryland

Texas Tech vs. Houston (at NRG Stadium)

Louisiana at Texas

Oklahoma at Tulane

Baylor at Texas State

Northern Iowa at Iowa State

Missouri State at Oklahoma State

South Dakota at Kansas

Duquesne at TCU

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, September 11

Iowa at Iowa State

Texas at Arkansas

Virginia Tech at West Virginia

California at TCU

Virginia Tech at West Virginia

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Coastal Carolina

Southern Illinois at Kansas State

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech

Texas Southern at Baylor

Western Carolina at Oklahoma

Long Island at West Virginia

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, September 18

Nebraska at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Boise State

Baylor at Kansas

Nevada at Kansas State

Rice at Texas

FIU at Texas Tech

Iowa State at UNLV

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, September 25

West Virginia at Oklahoma

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at Texas

Iowa State at Baylor

SMU at TCU

Kansas at Duke

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, October 2

Texas at TCU

Oklahoma at Kansas State

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Baylor at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Iowa State

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, October 9

Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas)

TCU at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Baylor

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Oklahoma State at Texas

TCU at Oklahoma

Iowa State at Kansas State

BYU at Baylor

Texas Tech at Kansas

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, October 23

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

West Virginia at TCU

Kansas State at Texas Tech

Oklahoma at Kansas

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, October 30

Iowa State at West Virginia

TCU at Kansas State

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Texas at Baylor

Kansas at Oklahoma State

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, November 6

Texas at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Baylor at TCU

Kansas State at Kansas

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, November 13

TCU at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Kansas State

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Oklahoma at Baylor

Kansas at Texas

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, November 20

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Texas at West Virginia

Baylor at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Kansas at TCU

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 13

Saturday, November 27

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Kansas State at Texas

TCU at Iowa State

Texas Tech at Baylor

West Virginia at Kansas

Saturday, December 4

Big 12 Championship Game (in Arlington)

[protected iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1 97672683 92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]