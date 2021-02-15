Big 12 Football Schedule 2021: 5 Things You Need To Know, Winners, Losers

Big 12 football schedule 2021 – what are the five things you need to know? What are the five things that matter?

Big 12 Schedules, Analysis, Best/Worst Scenarios

The 2021 Big 12 football schedule is out – here are five things about the schedule that matter including who catches the schedule breaks, the non-conference analysis, the one big difference in this year’s slate, the winners and losers, and starting out with …

5. Who gets the rested teams?

And when does everyone get a week off?

Not everyone is equal when it comes to the open dates, and it matters with rest, momentum, and everything that goes into getting that one break in the slate. Where is every Big 12 team’s week off and who has to deal with the teams that get two weeks to prepare?

Baylor

The open date comes before: Texas, Oct. 30

Remaining games (all in a row): 5

Iowa State

The open date comes before: at Kansas State, Oct. 16

Remaining games (all in a row): 7

Kansas

The open date comes before: Texas Tech, Oct. 16

Remaining games (all in a row): 7

Kansas State

The open date comes before: Iowa State, Oct. 16

Remaining games (all in a row): 7

Oklahoma

The open date comes before: at Baylor, Nov. 6

Remaining games (all in a row): 3

Oklahoma State

The open date comes before: at Texas, Oct. 16

Remaining games (all in a row): 7

TCU

The open date comes before: SMU

Remaining games (all in a row): 10

Texas

The open date comes before: at Baylor, Oct. 30

Remaining games (all in a row): 5

Texas Tech

The open date comes before: Iowa State, Nov. 13

Remaining games (all in a row): 3

West Virginia

The open date comes before: at TCU, Oct. 23

Remaining games (all in a row): 6

