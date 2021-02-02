Baylor vs Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Baylor Bears vs Texas Longhorns prediction and college basketball game preview.

Baylor vs Texas Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February, 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Network: ESPN

Baylor (16-0) vs Texas (11-3) Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

The Bears keep on playing at the high level of a No. 1 team, ripping through the Big 12 and then flexing some muscle with a 12-point win over Auburn on Saturday to show just how real this all is.

The offense struggled against the Tigers, but the defense was a rock when it needed to be, and again, it was yet another easy win. The Bears are still terrific from three – they lead the nation hitting over 43% from the outside – they move the ball around better than just about anyone to get those threes, and the D is great at taking the ball away.

Texas doesn’t force errors, but …

Why Texas Will Win

The Longhorns are amazing at defending the three – they lead the Big 12 at three-point D.

It’s the one team that can not only bother them from three, but can provide a big push on the boards at both ends. The defense has to take over for stretches.

The offense is streaky. It’s a good shooting team overall, and it can get hot from three, but it’s all about the defense. The Longhorns are going to bother the Bears more than anyone else has, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor is playing at a whole other level.

Texas has the D and the pressure to keep this from getting out of hand, but even when pressed, Baylor has a way of going on that one big spurt needed to get by.

Texas doesn’t shoot well enough, it gets hit with way too many fouls, and it’ll turn the ball over just enough to ruin a brilliant day from the defense.

Baylor vs Texas Prediction, Line

Baylor 76, Texas 69

Baylor -6, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

