Baylor vs Kansas College Basketball Game Preview

Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Baylor vs Kansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Network: ESPN

Baylor (18-0) vs Kansas (17-8) Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

The Bears were wayyyyyyyy shaky against a bad Iowa State team, but a 21-day layoff had something to do with it. When it had to turn it on, it did in the 77-72 win.

Just assume the warmup is out of the way now.

When this thing is working, the offense is the best in college basketball – with some due respect to Gonzaga, but it doesn’t have to play in the Big 12 – with three after three after three. That was the problem against the Cyclones – it was one of the few times the Bears didn’t hit nine or more from three this year.

Kansas is fine at guarding the three and is playing well overall, but it also has a big problem turning the ball over. It’s usually able to get aways with it, but it gave it up 15 times against Baylor the first time around back in January.

But …

Why Kansas Will Win

It’s possible that Baylor really isn’t quite back yet and the Iowa State game was more than just a case of trying to shake off the rust.

No one in the Big 12 has made more threes, no one in the conference moves the ball as well, and as always, the rebounding is fantastic. For all of the amazing things Baylor does, it doesn’t get on the defensive boards as well as it needs to at times.

The Bears have the offense to make up for the problems, but if the Jayhawks get on the offensive glass – they’ve done it ten times or more five times in the last eight games – they’ve got this.

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor will start to look the part again.

As mediocre as it played against a bad Iowa State team, it wasn’t all that great in the first meeting, too. The offense will get going again from the outside in a gut-check game with a lot of energy and a ton of fun.

Kansas will lose, but it’ll look like a team that can make a whole bunch of noise when this really matters.

Baylor vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Baylor 78, Kansas 72

Line: Baylor -5, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

