Baylor Football Schedule 2021, Analysis, Best & Worst Case Scenario

Baylor Bears 2021 football schedule, analysis, and best and worst case scenarios.

Baylor Bears Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Big 12 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Texas State

Sept. 11 Texas Southern

Sept. 18 at Kansas

Sept. 25 Iowa State

Oct. 2 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 9 West Virginia

Oct. 16 BYU

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Texas

Nov. 6 at TCU

Nov. 13 Oklahoma

Nov. 20 at Kansas State

Nov. 27 Texas Tech

Baylor Football Schedule Analysis: With all due respect to BYU, Baylor gets one of the easiest non-conference schedules in the Big 12. Not only is it not bad, but the team doesn’t have to leave the great state of Texas, starting out at Texas State and getting BYU at home.

If that’s not enough of a positive, there’s no complaining whatsoever about getting Iowa State, Oklahoma and Texas in Waco, and the team doesn’t have two road games in a row all season. This year, the Bears get an extra Big 12 home game, closes out against Texas Tech, and one of the road games is at Kansas.

Baylor Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: The Bears start out rolling going 3-0 with ease before making a massive statement against Iowa State at home. There’s a miss against a team like Oklahoma State and/or TCU on the road, but there’s an upset over either Texas or Oklahoma before closing strong with wins at Kansas State and Texas Tech to at least be in the mix for a Big 12 title spot.

Baylor Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: Nothing goes right, and that includes a shocking loss at Kansas to kick off the Big 12 season. The team plays well, but it can’t seem to buy a break in home losses to Iowa State and West Virginia before getting rocked by BYU. Even in the worst case scenario there’s a win or two through the Big 12 season, but it’s a losing campaign.