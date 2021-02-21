Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Austin Peay Governors vs Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Austin Peay vs Tennessee Tech Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 21

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Tucker Stadium, Cookeville, TN

Network: ESPN+

Austin Peay (0-0) vs Tennessee Tech (0-0) Game Preview

Why Austin Peay Will Win

The Governors might not be quite as strong as they were in 2019, but they got a few games under their belt in 2020 – even though they were blasted – with a dangerous group of young players to get excited about.

The veteran receiving tandem of Baniko Hartley and DeAngelo Wilson will be OVC stars after becoming bright spots in an otherwise crushing three-game fall stretch. Tennessee Tech’s secondary struggled in 2019 and is still going to be a bit of a question mark.

Why Tennessee Tech Will Win

The Golden Eagles should start to put up a ton of points.

Nine starters are back to an offense that’s great at controlling the clock and efficient enough in the passing game to press a Governor secondary hit for 841 yards and five touchdowns in the three fall games.

Bailey Fisher is a baller of a quarterback who, along with veteran receiver Metrius Fleming, should lead a more consistent attack with the upside to be dangerous after the shaky 2019.

What’s Going To Happen

The Governors will once again take the Sergeant York Trophy.

The Tennessee Tech program and school are still getting past the tornado that ripped through almost a year ago, and while playing a football game doesn’t get past something like that – along with several other issues the team had to go through – it’s going to be a huge moment to get back on the field.

Fisher is good enough to get the offense going in what should be a fun up-and-down scoring, but the Golden Eagle defense won’t be able to slow down a balanced Austin Peay attack that will keep on coming.

Austin Peay vs Tennessee Tech Prediction, Line

Austin Peay 38, Tennessee Tech 30

Line: Austin Peay -6.5, o/u: 64

Must See Rating: 3

