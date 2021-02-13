Auburn vs Kentucky Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Auburn Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

Auburn vs Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Network: CBS

Auburn (11-10) vs Kentucky (5-13) Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

Kentucky just doesn’t quite no how to win.

That, and it can’t shoot.

The Wildcats are dead last in the SEC from the field, they struggle from three, and they don’t generate enough steals and big things on defense to make up for the issues.

In the first meeting back in mid-January, Auburn was able to get by 66-59 thanks to the free throw line – making six more than UK – and getting a few more offensive rebounds.

Why Kentucky Will Win

It’s not like Auburn is tearing up the SEC.

Kentucky might be struggling, but Auburn lost three straight before getting past Vanderbilt. The Tigers are way too inconsistent from the field, and while they’re taking a whole lot of threes, they’re missing a ton of them.

The Wildcats can match AU’s usual strength on the boards and they’re solid at defending the three. It’s just about simply making shots with this team, and Auburn’s defense is hardly a rock.

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky is just one of those teams that doesn’t know how to win.

It’s able to hang around in most games, and it pushed a strong Arkansas team a few games ago, but it’s missing that one or three key moments to get over the hump and get the win.

It’ll get that one extra rebound and one extra three in this to finally get an interesting win.

Auburn vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Kentucky 72, Auburn 69

Kentucky -1.5, o/u: 145.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2.5

