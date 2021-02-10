Army Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

2021 Army Black Knights football schedule and analysis.
Army Football Schedule 2021
Sept. 4 at Georgia State
Sept. 11 WKU
Sept. 18 UConn
Sept. 25 Miami University
Oct. 2 at Ball State
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 at Wisconsin
Oct. 23 Wake Forest
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 Air Force (in Arlington, TX)
Nov. 13 Bucknell
Nov. 20 UMass
Nov. 27 at Liberty
Dec. 4 OPEN DATE
Dec. 11 Navy (in East Rutherford, NJ)
Army Black Knights Football Schedule Analysis: Depending on whether or not Army is as sharp and as strong defensively as it was last year, they first part of the schedule isn’t all that bad.
There’s a date at defending MAC champion Ball State and a trip to Georgia State, but starting 5-0 is more than possible before getting a week off. And then comes the real fun with a trip to Wisconsin and a date against Wake Forest – the only two games against FBS teams – before getting another week off.
Air Force, Liberty, and Navy are all away from West Point, but getting Bucknell and UMass at home should help lock down bowl eligibility no matter what.