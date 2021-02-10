Army Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

2021 Army Black Knights football schedule and analysis.

Army Football Schedule 2021

Sept. 4 at Georgia State

Sept. 11 WKU

Sept. 18 UConn

Sept. 25 Miami University

Oct. 2 at Ball State

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at Wisconsin

Oct. 23 Wake Forest

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 Air Force (in Arlington, TX)

Nov. 13 Bucknell

Nov. 20 UMass

Nov. 27 at Liberty

Dec. 4 OPEN DATE

Dec. 11 Navy (in East Rutherford, NJ)

Army Black Knights Football Schedule Analysis: Depending on whether or not Army is as sharp and as strong defensively as it was last year, they first part of the schedule isn’t all that bad.

There’s a date at defending MAC champion Ball State and a trip to Georgia State, but starting 5-0 is more than possible before getting a week off. And then comes the real fun with a trip to Wisconsin and a date against Wake Forest – the only two games against FBS teams – before getting another week off.

Air Force, Liberty, and Navy are all away from West Point, but getting Bucknell and UMass at home should help lock down bowl eligibility no matter what.