Arkansas vs Texas A&M Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies prediction and college basketball game preview.

Arkansas vs Texas A&M Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Reed Arena, College Station, TX

Network: SEC Network

Arkansas (17-5) vs Texas A&M (8-7) Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

You’ll forgive Texas A&M if it’s been a wee bit distracted lately by the weather and the disaster that hit the state. Combine that with the time off since late January, and this isn’t going to be the sharpest of teams.

It hasn’t been great from the field all season long, it doesn’t get to the free throw line with any consistency, and it doesn’t get enough assists to create easy baskets. As long as the Hogs are limiting the mistakes, there shouldn’t be a problem.

Why Texas A&M Will Win

No, the Aggies haven’t played for a while, but it’s going to be incredibly fired up to get back on the floor. For a team that lives off of tough defense, that extra energy should matter.

Arkansas might be getting the job done on the road, but it’s struggling a bit with three losses in its last six games, and with close calls in the three wins.

A&M has to slow things down, force at last 15 turnovers, and capitalize on every opportunity.

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas will have to deal with a few A&M spurts, but it won’t have to worry about consistent scoring for a full 40 minutes. The Hogs will dictate the tempo and the action while being just a wee bit better from the field.

Arkansas vs Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Arkansas 72, Texas A&M 65

Arkansas -9.5, o/u: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

