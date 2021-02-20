Arizona vs USC Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Arizona Wildcats vs USC Trojans prediction and college basketball game preview.

Arizona vs USC Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

Network: FOX

Arizona (14-8) vs USC (18-3) Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

The scoring has stalled lately, but the team knows how to put points up on the board and can do it in a variety of ways.

The Wildcats continue to move the ball around as well as anyone in the Pac-12 – no one comes up with more assists. It leads to a ton of easy points, they’re the best in the conference at hitting the three, and no one in college basketball has made more free throws.

On the flip side, in general, USC wants to control the tempo, rely on its great defense, and keep the score low. If Arizona can make this a shoot-out, it’s got a better chance.

The 73 points scored in the first game were the third-most given up this year by the Trojans. But again …

Why USC Will Win

Arizona has gone cold. It’s a good-scoring team that hasn’t hit 70 in either of its last two games or in four of the last seven games – this USC team isn’t the cure for a struggling O.

The Wildcats make their threes, but they don’t take a bunch of them, and USC is one of the best teams in college basketball at stopping teams from the outside. This is a good rebounding Arizona team, but USC is a great one – the Cats aren’t going to have the advantage they normally need.

What’s Going To Happen

USC is rolling.

Arizona State was able to be great from the field against this USC defense, and it didn’t matter in an 18-point loss a few days ago. Don’t expect the Trojan D to struggle like that for two games in a row.

Arizona has the style and potential to match up well with what USC likes to do, but it’s not going to work with the way it’s having problems scoring lately.

Arizona vs USC Prediction, Line

USC 75, Arizona 67

USC -7.5, o/u: 139

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

