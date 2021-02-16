Arizona State vs USC Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Arizona State Sun Devils vs USC Trojans prediction and college basketball game preview.

Arizona State vs USC Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 17

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles CA

Network: ESPN2

Arizona State (7-9) vs USC (17-3) Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

The Sun Devils has been lights out from the field lately.

This hasn’t been a great shooting team throughout the year, and it’s been spotty at best from the outside, but it hit half of its shots in back-to-back games against Cal and Stanford and shot well against Oregon State – all three were wins.

It helps when the defense forces a ton of takeaways and can convert in a hurry. On the flip side, USC doesn’t come up with a ton of big defensive plays, but …

Why USC Will Win

The Trojan defense continues to be fantastic.

It’s not generating steals, but it seems like it blocks everything, it strong at getting out on threes, and it grabs the rebounds off the misses.

The shooting might be a bit inconsistent, but leading the Pac-12 in offensive rebounds is a huge help. They managed to come up with 13 in the 73-64 win over ASU the first time around and won the rebounding margin by 22.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect more of the same.

Arizona State might be shooting relatively well, but it’s not getting it done from three – USC isn’t the team to go against if you need points at the rim. USC will dominate on the boards and the defense will lock down from the start.

There won’t be enough Trojan mistakes to let ASU pull off the big win to keep the recent momentum going.

Arizona State vs USC Prediction, Line

USC 75, Arizona State 63

USC -11.5, o/u: 146.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

