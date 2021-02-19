Alabama vs Vanderbilt Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Vanderbilt Commodores prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Network: SEC Network

Alabama (17-5) vs Vanderbilt (6-11) Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Commodores have to hit their threes. When they do that, they’re okay. When they don’t, forget it.

At least over the last few weeks, they were good from the outside against Mississippi State and South Carolina and won both games, and couldn’t do anything from three in the other games and lost.

They keep chucking them, and they make a lot because they’re usually in comeback mode, but if they can somehow slow things down and hope Bama is off after not playing for a week.

Why Alabama Will Win

Vanderbilt just doesn’t score enough.

The Crimson Tide keep on coming with an offense that was just getting sharper when the short time off came.

They’re amazing from three, they’re amazing at generating easy points off of steals, and they’re grabbling rebounds in bulk, especially on the defensive end.

Vanderbilt doesn’t have the consistent pop to hang in the 80s, and the defense has a big problem bothering outside shooters – that’s a deathblow when Bama gets on a roll.

What’s Going To Happen

The Tide lost two of their previous five games coming into this, but they’ve been a rock at home with only a loss to WKU back in mid-December.

Vanderbilt, though, is just good enough to not get obliterated. They’re not going to be able to keep up in the second half, but they’ll score a bit late after Bama coasts across the finish line.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Alabama 81, Vanderbilt 70

Must See Rating: 2.5

