Alabama vs South Carolina Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Carolina Gamecocks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 9

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Network: SEC Network

Alabama (15-5) vs South Carolina (5-7) Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

After a great winning run, Alabama has lost two of its last three games and both were on the road – this is the third road trip in 11 days.

Even with the two losses, it took a fantastic effort by Missouri to get by on Saturday, and Oklahoma cranked up one of its stronger performance of the season – considering the circumstances – in a tough fight.

South Carolina doesn’t have the stuff that OU and Mizzou have.

The Gamecocks don’t shoot a whole lot from three and they don’t hit a bunch of them, either. They don’t move the ball around well and don’t come up with enough rebounds when they miss, and Bama will take care of that.

Why South Carolina Will Win

The Gamecocks have had their moments, though, from three.

No, they’re not all that accurate from the outside when they do actually bomb away, but overall they’ve been able to hit at least 40% from the field in four of the last five games.

Bama has a bit of a turnover problem, it hasn’t been able to do much from the field over the last games – it hasn’t hit 40% in three of its last four games – and while it’s a stretch to say the team has gone into dog days sort of funk, it hasn’t been playing its best.

What’s Going To Happen

South Carolina will be the cure for the Alabama malaise. The Crimson Tide will hit the threes that USC won’t, and they’ll come up with enough second half points to pull away after an entertaining first half.

Alabama vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Alabama 78, South Carolina 67

Alabama -6.5, o/u: 155.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

