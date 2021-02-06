Alabama vs Missouri Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Missouri Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Network: ESPN

Alabama (15-4) vs Missouri (12-3) Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

The Crimson Tide got back on track.

They were rolling through the SEC season before getting tripped up in the cross-conference matchup against Oklahoma. The offense worked just fine in the win over LSU, and now it gets a Missouri team that makes way too many mistakes, doesn’t move the ball around all that well, and should have problems against the aggressive Bama D that forces a ton of steals.

The Tigers don’t do enough from three and will struggle if this gets into shootout, but …

Why Missouri Will Win

The Mizzou D is great at getting out on shooters. The Crimson Tide don’t need to hit from three to win, but they shoot it more than just about anyone else from the outside – and make more from three – than anyone in the SEC.

Missouri’s defense is strong at harassing shooters, few teams in the conference play better overall D, and it as the ability to keep scores low and close enough to stay in range at home. When its own three are falling, forget it.

Combine a good shooting day with this defense, and it finds ways to win.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a terrific game.

Missouri grinds more than it rolls, but it finds ways to win games by doing just enough good things at the right times – and that includes hitting free throws …

But not lately.

Alabama has ben better on the line than Mizzou has over the last few games, and it’ll make up for a rough game from the outside with just enough plays on the defensive boards and transition points to get out alive with a fantastic road win.

Alabama vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Alabama 74, Missouri 70

Alabama -2, o/u: 152

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

