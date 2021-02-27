Alabama vs Mississippi State College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Alabama (18-6) vs Mississippi State (13-11) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Alabama Will Win

The Crimson Tide might have flopped against Arkansas the other night, but before that it was on a three-game winning run and the offense has been strong enough to bomb its way out of just about everything.

It has a problem with turnovers, it fouls a lot, and the team isn’t good enough from the field, but it leads the nation in made three-pointers. It might have had its problems over the last few weeks with its consistency, but again, it makes up for it from three in game after game.

Mississippi State isn’t bad at stopping teams from three, but lost to LSU and Vanderbilt when giving up double-digit made threes in each game.

Alabama hit 14 of them in the 81-73 win in late January.

Why Mississippi State Will Win

This is a quirky Bulldog team with just enough good parts to pull this off.

Start with its ability to hit the boards and continue with the ability to hit from three.

Miss State came up with a whopping 46 rebounds in the win over South Carolina a few days ago including ten on the offensive glass. The shots have been dropping lately – hitting close to 50% from the field over the last four games – but the potential is there to do just enough to make up for the misses.

Yeah, Alabama is great on the boards, but the Bulldogs were dead even in rebounding margin in the first game.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Bama get its groove back on the road?

The last four road games have been rough with three loss and a close call against a South Carolina team that Mississippi State pantsed twice over the last few weeks.

Bama will make up for the Arkansas loss by shooting well enough from three to survive, but it’s going to get pushed really, really hard.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Alabama 78, Mississippi State 74

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Alabama -5.5, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Above freezing temperatures

1: People doing Zoom calls from Florida, Cabo, etc.