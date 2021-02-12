Alabama vs Georgia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs Georgia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Network: SEC Network

Alabama (16-5) vs Georgia (12-7) Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

The team can shoot.

It’s hit-or-miss from three – too often miss – but it’s great at getting to the basket and comes up with a whole lot of points off of defensive big plays.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 when hitting 48% or better from the field, and it’s going to keep on firing and keep on pressing the foot on the gas. On the flip side, the Alabama O has gone strangely cold over the last few weeks. It’s struggling from the outside and hasn’t hit 40% from the field in three of its last four games.

However …

Why Alabama Will Win

Georgia almost HAS to hit 48% or better to win.

In 12 SEC games, Georgia is 4-1 when making 48% or more of its shots, and is 1-6 when it doesn’t.

Alabama hasn’t allowed anyone to hit 48% from the field in SEC play. the defense is solid in field goal percentage and it cleans up everything off the misses.

Georgia might force a ton of mistakes, but Bama leads the SEC in steals and should come up with a bazillion against a mistake-prone Dawg O.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect a fun game.

Alabama has lost two of its last three games, but they were both on the road and the offense went cold in both games against Oklahoma and Missouri. Everything will get going again in a good win against a Georgia O that’s going to be strong, but won’t be quite hot enough.

Alabama vs Georgia Prediction, Line

Alabama 80, Georgia 71

Must See Rating: 3

