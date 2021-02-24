Alabama vs Arkansas College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 24

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

Network: ESPN2

Alabama (18-5) vs Arkansas (17-5) Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

The offense keeps on working.

The defense isn’t always great, but the offense is able to bail the team out by scoring more. The threes aren’t always falling lately, but the O still finds ways to keep scoring. It’s one of the best teams in the nation from three, the scoring comes in bunches and is great at making life easier on the boards, and …

The defense actually is great.

It give up a few too many points, but it’s great from three, it’s phenomenal at taking care of the ball, and it’s great at clamping down when it absolutely has to.

Why Arkansas Will Win

Arkansas has the style and the attack to keep up.

It didn’t happen the first time around in a 90-59 loss in Tuscaloosa back in mid-January, but the Hogs lead the SEC in scoring margin because it rebounds everything, hits just about everything on the inside, and it moves the ball around incredibly well.

This is a different team than the one that got housed by the Tide over a month ago. It’s shooting a whole lot better than it did through a midseason mini-slump with the ability to go on a big run or two to keep the pressure on.

What’s Going To Happen

Be mad if this isn’t a wild and crazy shootout.

Alabama will do its part, and Arkansas will do the same at home even though the threes aren’t going to be dropping.

Alabama’s two worst scoring games since mid-December – the two times it’s been under 70 points – were in road losses to Missouri and Oklahoma over the last few weeks. The Hogs aren’t going to hold Bama down, but they’ll do enough to pull off a massive resumé win at home.

Alabama vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Arkansas 82, Alabama 79

Line: Arkansas -2, o/u: 158.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

